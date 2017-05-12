Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Coroner: 31-year-old Westville woman identified as fatal crash victim
Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:27pm | The News-Gazette

GEORGETOWN — A Westville woman died in an overnight crash on Mill Street in Georgetown, authorities said Friday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Amber Campbell, 31.

Ms. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene, McFadden said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by McFadden’s office and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.

