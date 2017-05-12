Coroner: 31-year-old Westville woman identified as fatal crash victim
GEORGETOWN — A Westville woman died in an overnight crash on Mill Street in Georgetown, authorities said Friday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Amber Campbell, 31.
Ms. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene, McFadden said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.
The incident is under investigation by McFadden’s office and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.
