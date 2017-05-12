Downtown opening draws a crowd

Photo by: Paul Wood/The News-Gazette A look inside Maize's downtown Champaign location. Image

Image

CHMPAIGN — Hungry Maize fans lined up at the restaurant in the old train station at 11 a.m. today.

The restaurant at 116 N. Chestnut St. is a big step up from its longtime venue, co-owner Armando Sandoval said.

The cramped Green Street location is closed the next two weeks while there is road construction.

Co-owner Karina Benitez said workers were more than busy preparing the large space where City of New Orleans once served Cajun food.

“It’s a gorgeous spot,” said assistant manager Mark Sandrock.

There was a lot of salsa to be made, and that job fell to its longtime preparer, Marisol Obispo, who has two varieties, one from tomatoes, and one from tomatillos.

Cashier Krysta Beam endorsed both kinds.

There was a pop-up opening on Cinco de Mayo, Benitez said, that suggested that today would be busy indeed.