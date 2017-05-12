Health district admin on Davis: 'People will die, and he will own that vote'

Questions? Ask 'em here

CHAMPAIGN — The executive director of the Champaign County Health Care Consumers says she wants to publicly debate U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis about the provisions of the American Health Care Act that he helped pass earlier this month.

Davis, despite repeated attempts Thursday, could not be reached for a response.

Claudia Lennhoff, who heads the grass-roots consumer group, and Julie Pryde, the administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, both hit Davis for his vote for the Obamacare replacement, and said they don't believe he understands what it will do to constituents in his central Illinois district.

"People will die, and he will own that vote. He's voted for it," Pryde said. "Literally both us have tried to help him understand the consequences of this bill, long before it was voted on."

The two made their remarks at a press conference Thursday that happened two days after about 250 people came to Davis' Champaign office, either to meet with him in small groups or to protest his positions on health care, environmental issues, support for President Trump and a host of other topics.

Lennhoff said Davis' public comments and remarks on social media "have been extremely misleading or incorrect, and seem to indicate that Representative Davis does not understand key aspects of the bill he just voted for and also does not have a working knowledge of the Affordable Care Act and how it is, in fact, working very well for most Americans and for his constituents."

She said she wants to have a public meeting with the Taylorville Republican to review the provisions of the health care law that passed the House on May 4 with only Republican votes.

"We want to urge Representative Davis to hold a public meeting to talk about the Affordable Care Act, about Medicaid and about the American Health Care Act that he voted for. People need real and factual information, not talking points from a Republican playbook or false reassurances," Lennhoff said. "I would also like Representative Davis to know that I would welcome the opportunity to have a public dialogue or debate with him about the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid and the effect of the bill he voted for."

She said she would be open to any kind of a meeting.

"Whatever format would be fine with me. I do know that there are a lot of constituents who would have specific questions, and I think the dialogue would benefit from those questions. I do feel like it would need to be moderated, and there would need to be enough time to get into the policy details," she said.

Lennhoff said she intended to make a formal request with a letter to the congressman.

"I haven't spoken directly with him. I will send him a letter. All of the other methods have not worked," she said.

Lennhoff, who has worked for the Champaign-based group for more than 20 years, said she has evaluated "health policy at the state and federal level" and witnessed the impact of those policies on consumers.

"I was here helping consumers in the pre-Affordable Care Act days, bearing witness to the failures of health insurance and the suffering of our clients. These were the days when we left health insurance regulations up to the states, the days to which Rodney Davis wants to return us with his support of the American Health Care Act," she said.

Both Pryde and Lennhoff acknowledged problems with the Obama-backed Affordable Care Act and said it needed to be fixed.

But they insisted the Republican plan would result in less prevention, fewer people with health care coverage and more expensive coverage for most Americans.

"Claudia and I are usually associated with championing the low-income. But this is going to hurt so many people who are arguing for it, that they don't even understand," Pryde said. "It's not just how will this affect other people, which seems to be what a lot of people are concerned about. They think they're somehow immune to it.

"They're going to be finding, if we don't get this straightened around, a rude awakening because ... their employer-paid health insurance will go up, they're going to lose services, they're going to have more out-of-pocket costs, they're going to go back to extra co-pays. We'll be right back to where we were."