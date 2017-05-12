IDOT truck involved in I-74 accident

CHAMPAIGN — A blue Chevy Impala hit an Illinois Department of Transportation work truck Friday morning, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

Sylvester Mitchell, a 54-year-old, was westbound on Interstate 74 near milepost 180 when he struck the rear of an IDOT work truck, resulting in moderate damage to his car, state police said.

An IDOT crew was working on the roadway, and multiple IDOT vehicles were displaying emergency lights for traffic control, state police said.

Mitchell was cited for improper lane usage, and one individual was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, state police said.