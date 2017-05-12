Offerman plans to pass on 'the tutelage of those wiser than myself'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette From left, soon-to-be University of Illinois graduates Austin Fee, Krystol Smith, Perry Kubala and Zack Kuster toss their caps in the air in front of the Alma Mater on Thursday in Urbana. Audio

CHAMPAIGN — Nick Offerman could draw from his best-selling books for advice to offer during Saturday's commencement speech to 2017 University of Illinois graduates.

But the actor, author, humorist and woodworker doesn't feel particularly qualified to offer his own original thoughts.

"It will mainly be the passing on of the tutelage of those wiser than myself," he said.

Among those: his mentor, UI Professor Emeritus Shozo Sato, and Robin McFarquhar, head of the acting program in the UI Department of Theatre, from which Offerman graduated in 1993.

Offerman also will quote during the university-wide ceremony "other luminaries," including his wife, actress/comedienne Megan Mullally, and his parents, and perhaps a couple of surprise sources.

His parents will be at Memorial Stadium listening.

"I'm so blessed that they're young and healthy, and they will still put up with an entire performance of mine," he said.

The UI's is the second commencement-speech offer Offerman has accepted, though others have come his way.

The first to which he agreed was from North Bennet Street School, a "really cool trade school" in Boston. Among the crafts taught there: woodworking.

He was especially delighted to give that 2015 address inside Boston's Old North Church, famous for being where the "One if by land, and two if by sea" signal was said to have been sent during the American Revolution.

"I guess because of the stentorian nature of my character (Ron Swanson) for 'Parks & Recreation,' I get asked to do a lot of commencement speeches and to officiate at a lot of weddings, which I find very moving," Offerman said. "I have not yet agreed to any weddings."

Well before the offer came from his alma mater, Offerman read four or five commencement speeches.

The best, he said, is author George Saunders' 2013 address at Syracuse University. In it, the author touched on themes such as the need for kindness and all the things that work against achieving it, and the risk in focusing too much on "success," according to The New York Times.

The speech was so good, it was published as a book, noted Offerman, a "huge fan" of Saunders.

Another "amazing" graduation speech that Offerman read was David Foster Wallace's 2005 address at Kenyon College, also published in book form.

Wallace, considered one of the best writers of his generation, grew up in Urbana. Offerman is a fan.

"I can take solace in the fact that those two guys are considered two of the most creative and empathetic writers of our epoch," he said. "I'm an ex-farm boy/breakdancer. Whenever I look at my grammar, I take solace from that fact."

He feels more excited than nervous about talking to thousands in Memorial Stadium.

"My biggest crowd to date was 13,000 at a homecoming at Florida State University," he said. "I was rather unnerved when they all participated in something they call the 'Seminole chop.' I think that's in the same file drawer as our own Chief Illiniwek capering about the football field.

"I am interested to see how my incredibly dreadful speaking pace matches up with a stadium sound system."

Offerman himself didn't attend the UI's university-wide graduation when he matriculated. Instead, he took part in the theater department's "little ceremony" for a group of a dozen or so graduates.

"We had a nice little affair up in the lobby of the Krannert Center. We didn't have any clown from a TV show. We just had internal luminaries inspiring us to greater things. In fact, it's kind of funny: This will be the first time I will step into the football stadium."

Though he was a high school football player in Minooka and a fan of the Illini, Offerman didn't have the time to attend games because "the theater department kept us under the lash 24/7."

While here this weekend, he won't have much time for anything but his official duties. He's now under a lash of another type: as the "main roadie" for his wife's band, Nancy & Beth. Mullally and Stephanie Hunt, plus others in their band, are touring in support of their self-titled debut album, released April 7.

"I had to get special permission to be excused for the Friday night dinner and Saturday ceremony," Offerman joked. "Then I scamper back to Minooka for Mother's Day with my family, then back to New York for more show biz."

Offerman was on the UI campus a month ago for a fundraiser for Japan House, founded by Sato. He promised to return again, saying he's "very invested" in supporting the UI theater department and Japan House.

"The effect Professor Sato had on my life and the similar effect they've had on so many, and the fact that I can be an influence on supporting that beautiful effort will keep me coming back as long as they let me on an airplane," he said.