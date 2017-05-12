Tom's #Mailbag, May 12, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag here

This week's mailbag: barking dogs, pooping geese, unhappy constituents, merit scholarship winners, darkened softball fields, weedy railroad right of way, speeding in school zones and other concerns and issues.

And, of course, a restaurant question.

Barking dogs in Champaign

"I'm curious about Champaign's Animal Control Ordinance. Calls are routed through METCAD, and while the animal control wardens are county employees, the city of Champaign has a contract with the county, and city legal prosecutes any citations. I'm told by the director of Animal Control that a dog that makes a single bark is being noncompliant with the ordinance, and that any citizen is justified in calling METCAD about this to get a warden or police officer to the scene. This seems like a preposterous waste of human and financial resources. Can mailbag confirm how the city and county address barking dogs? And what is the most number of visits animal control has made to a single address regarding barking dogs? (Full disclosure, animal control has visited my home 23 times over the months at the behest of a malcontent neighbor, yet I have never received a single citation. No one at the city or county level can explain this waste of resources or this obsession with my dogs.)"

Stephanie Joos, the director of animal control for Champaign County, says Champaign has a barking dog ordinance that the county animal control department is contracted to enforce.

The problem is, she said, that it "is vague and does not set a limit to the amount to barking, so we normally respond and see if we can hear the dog barking ourselves. If we cannot we normally warn the owners that someone has complained about the barking.

"We normally only issue citations if we can hear the barking ourselves or the complainant is willing to come to court as a witness."

Barking complaints in the unincorporated area of the county are handled by the county planning and zoning department, she said.

We asked METCAD for a summary of all the dog barking calls made from Champaign in one month — April — and found that there were 35 in the 30-day period.

Specific addresses were redacted but we did note an unusual number of calls that month to what appeared to be two addresses: six in the 1800 block of Melanie Lane and six more in the 400 block of North James Street.

National Merit Scholarships

"Do you know how many students are National Merit Scholarship finalists at Champaign, Urbana and Uni high schools and what the approximate senior class sizes are? I saw an article that there are two from Uni. Congratulations to them. I assume there are quite a few in this area. (My school in central Illinois had a little over 1 percent without a major university in town.)"

There is an extraordinary dearth of National Merit $2500 scholarship winners from downstate Illinois this year. Of 112 winners in Illinois this year, only nine are from south of Interstate 80.

And the two Uni High winners — Samuel Guo of Champaign and Andrew Stelzer of Urbana — are the only ones within about 100 miles. Others are from Carbondale, Coal Valley, Gilson, O'Fallon, Ottawa and Peoria (two).

A separate list of Corporate Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners from Illinois includes 66 young people, only five of whom are from downstate Illinois: two from Bloomington, one from Normal, one from O'Fallon and one from Pleasant Hill.

But two more big groups of college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced on June 7 and July 17. By the conclusion of this year's competition, said the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, about 7,500 winners will have been announced.

Too many geese

"Can the cities or park district do anything about the geese in town? I find that most of the parks in town with water are completely or mostly unusable because of the geese excrement that is everywhere. This has to be some sort of public health hazard."

Canada geese are an issue just about everywhere, not just in Champaign-Urbana.

But the Urbana Park District, said Executive Director Tim Bartlett, has been working on goose management strategies for several years.

About three years ago, he said, the park district hosted a goose management meeting that included a representative from the state Department of Natural Resources.

"At that time we were all briefed on the situation: a sub-species has evolved from the Canadian Goose. This new subspecies does not migrate in traditional ways, they no longer make long, northern migrations. Rather, they tend to say more local/regional," he said.

And the subspecies found the local landscape favorable with plenty of lakes, rivers, ponds and detention basins.

"We also learned that land managers need to use all available methods/techniques to shift the populations. These other methods include a variety of types of disturbances: using dogs to shake up/unsettle the geese; install lighting systems on lakes (which was done at Crystal Lake Park); using wires, strings, shiny materials, noise (like cannon sounds) or other distractions," he said. "We learned that even with using all methods, you might not likely get rid of the geese. They like living here."

Park district staff got a permit to manage the nests in Crystal Lake Park by taking them apart, oiling non-fertilized eggs and counting and tracking young geese, he said.

"After our first year of management we saw an overall decrease in the number of new nests and new young the following year," said Bartlett. "We also saw new geese arrive from other nearby areas. At year 3 of active management we still have an active population of geese at Crystal Lake Park, although it does appear that we have reduced the numbers somewhat.

"We have tracked the geese in rough numbers and note that we see regular ups/downs regarding numbers. It has only been a few years but we believe our management system has helped the situation."

The final step in the management process that is available is to make an application for a "culling permit" from the Department of Natural Resources.

"There are a number of requirements and standards you must meet — we have likely achieved that level — and a culling permit might be sought out. That would result in working with IDNR for them to come in and begin the culling process," he said. "Geese that are trapped/caught are then killed, processed for meat consumption and the frozen geese are donated to area food pantries."

The park district hasn't gone to that step yet, he said.

"We want to continue to assess our situation and move forward with culling programs if we believe we would meet the criteria and have a successful outcome," he said.

Dodds Park lights

"What happened to the softball lights at the old softball fields at Dodds Park? They've been taken down. Is there no more demand?"

It's temporary.

"The lights at the Dodds Park 3-plex softball fields have been temporarily removed due to their age and inability to keep up with the lighting standards required for play," said park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce. "Staff is currently working on bidding out the installation of new lights to for the fall. Stay tuned — the future looks bright!"

The fields are still available for daytime use, he said.

The newer softball diamonds on the south side of Parkland Way are open and available for night games, said DeLuce.

Congressional contacts

"It seems many people are having strong opinions about our state and national lawmakers, and would like to express those views to their representatives. Could you publish the phone numbers and email addresses of all those legislators and members of Congress for area citizens?"

The names, email addresses, mail addresses and phone numbers of your congressional representatives are published at the bottom of every Saturday's News-Gazette Opinions page.

Here they are again:

Rep. Rodney Davis:

1740 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-2371

Local office:

2004 Fox Drive

Champaign, IL 61820

403-4690

Rep. John Shimkus:

2217 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-5271

Local office:

201 N. Vermilion Street

Suite 218

Danville, IL 61832

446-0664

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

2245 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-3635

Local office:

342 W. Walnut

Watseka, IL 60970

815-432-0580

Sen. Dick Durbin

Washington, D.C.

711 Hart Senate Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

202-224.2152

Local office:

525 S. 8th Street

Springfield, IL 62703

492-4062

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

524 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-2854

Local office:

8 South Old State Capitol Plaza

Springfield, IL 62701

528-6124

Davis calls on ACHA

"Why won't (U.S. Rep.) Rodney Davis release stats on the numbers of constituent calls regarding the AHCA bill that he voted for? Constituents have been calling his office to ask for this, but the answer is always, "No, we don't share that information." Obviously other representatives do!"

http://wapo.st/2pPsVvg

I got the same response as you and unfortunately there's no way to force a member of Congress to reveal information about constituent contacts regarding a particular issue.

Here's why: Congress exempted itself from the federal Freedom of Information Act in 1966.

It's the same thing in Illinois: the Legislature isn't covered by the state Freedom of Information Act.

Good February for golf

"I'd love to have one of the golf courses compare the number of golf rounds they had in February vs. April."

The following statistics are from Lake of the Woods Golf Pro Dave Huber, said Dan Olson, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District:

"We had 690 rounds in February 2017 — 621 on the 18-hole course and 49 on Par 3 (most ever in 28 years I have been here). We had 2,336 rounds in April 2017 — 2,225 on the 18-hole course and 111 on Par 3," said Huber.

Some context about February's good weather: The mean temperature in February was 40.8 degrees, almost 12 degrees above normal. The mean temperature in April was 57.2 degrees, about 5 degrees above normal.

Paxton railroad right of way

"What is Canadian National Railroad's responsibility for maintaining the 'cut' that runs through Paxton? Willing volunteers last Saturday cleaned trash at the top but were unable to penetrate the jungle of trash trees and overgrown vegetation to pick up trash on the slopes. I know they use herbicide about 3 feet up from the tracks but the rest of the slope area is a mess."

It appears that the railroad is doing all that it needs to and nothing beyond that.

Federal law requires railroads to maintain their rights of way so that weeds and brush do not hinder the safe operation of trains, but they are not required to clear-cut the entire area, said Marianne Manko, director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Also, the Illinois Administrative Code requires railroads to keep rights of way clear of all weeds and brush and unnecessary permanent obstructions for a distance of 500 feet in both directions from all public grade crossings:

"Every railroad shall keep its right-of-way adjacent to its tracks reasonably clear of brush, shrubbery, trees, weeds, crops and all unnecessary permanent obstructions such as unauthorized signs and billboards for a distance of at least 500 feet each way from every grade crossing where such things would materially obscure the view of approaching trains to travelers on the highway."

School zone question

"What do the School Zone speed limit signs mean when they say 'when children are present.' It obviously means when the kids are outside. Does 'present' include when they're inside the building and no children on the sidewalk or playground? What about after school during team practices? And in the evening during events? Unfortunately, very few people seem to slow down at anytime."

First, says Henry Haupt, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White, the school day is defined in statute as 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And the state law says: "Children have to be present and so close thereto that a potential hazard exists because of the close proximity of motorized traffic."

If no children are outside the school building, there would not be a potential hazard and the reduced speed limit would not apply, he said. But if children are outside, perhaps getting in and out of vehicles, or even engaged in sports practice or recess then the school zone speed limit would apply.

"The reduced speed limit does not apply after 4 p.m, though we still urge drivers to slow down (not necessarily to 20 mph) and proceed with caution when children are present," he advised.

Teen curfews

"With the recent changes in Danville's youth curfew time, I was wondering what the curfew is for 17-year-olds in Champaign?

That's the big difference, it appears, between the curfew ordinances in Danville and those in Champaign-Urbana: how they effect 17-year-olds.

As reported last week by The News-Gazette's Tracy Crane, "The more stringent (Danville) curfew begins May 19 and continues through Sept. 4. Any youth under 18 who are out after curfew, which is 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, will be in violation, with a few exceptions."

In Champaign and Urbana the curfew does not cover 17-year-olds.

Here's what the Champaign Police Department web site says: "For ages 13 and under, the curfew is 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. For ages 14-16 (inclusive), the curfew is 11:00 p.m. — 6:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday (inclusive) and 12:00 midnight — 6:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday."

In Urbana the curfew law is: "a) Unless one (1) or more of the exceptions listed in subparagraph (c) applies, it is unlawful for a person less than seventeen (17) years of age to be present at or upon any public assembly, building, place, street or highway at the following times:

(1) Between 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Saturday;

(2) Between 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Sunday; and

(3) Between 11:00 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, inclusive, and 6:00 a.m. on the following day."

The exceptions mentioned in the Urbana law are numerous and also generally in the Champaign and Danville laws.

U.S. 45 work

"Are there any plans to resurface Route 45 between Thomasboro and Urbana? I can't believe they didn't finish it last year."

Kensil Garnett at the Illinois Department of Transportation, who must have felt abandoned because I didn't bother him with a "mailbag" question for about three weeks, says the work on that segment will begin soon.

"District 5 had a project on the April 28, 2017, letting for U.S. 45 from the Saline Branch ditch south of Thomasboro to north of I-74 at Urbana," he said. "The proposed project is for resurfacing and ADA improvements. The apparent low bidder for the project is Cross Construction.

"Construction should start sometime in June and, weather depending, be completed late this fall."

Old Wedge site

"Any update on the vacated Wedge restaurant on Windsor and Duncan Road?

and

"IS THERE ANY NEWS ABOUT REPLACING THE WEDGE RESTAURANT THAT LEFT THE WINDSOR ROAD AND DUNCAN ROAD SITE OVER A YEAR AGO?"

THERE IS NO NEWS.