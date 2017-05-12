UI researcher looks to cure chronic underuse of patient portals

URBANA — Gone are the days of waiting for medical test results to arrive by phone or in the mail if you're a patient who has signed up for an online portal through your doctor's office.

The problem is, those results use the kind of terminology your doctor went to school for a long time to understand, and you don't.

What do you do with this stack of numbers in, say, your cholesterol score? Call your doctor for more of an explanation or feel free to eat a cheeseburger?

Patient portals have a lot of potential to give patients ready access to their health information, said Daniel Morrow, a University of Illinois educational psychologist.

But they're often underused — especially by older adults and people with lower health literacy — because they don't necessarily explain the information they deliver, he said.

A patient-portal user himself, Morrow sees some room for improvements.

Research he has under way with UI engineers and Carle physician Dr. William Schuh is exploring some new approaches to help deliver test results — so far, using cholesterol and diabetes test scores in patient portals. One approach they're trying is using a computer-generated physician to help explain the news.

The computer doctor has been under development by scientists at the UI Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology and Carle Foundation Hospital's Research Institute, with the doctor using a dialogue similar to what patients would hear in a routine office visit with a physician, according to Schuh, Carle's chief medical information officer.

Morrow said research has included asking people to look at hypothetical test scores in different ways to help measure their understanding and reactions.

Some people saw a standard table of numbers like they would see in a patient portal. Some got the information with a color-coded graph further illustrated with smiling and frowning faces — for good and bad news. Some saw the graphics along with a videotaped provider giving them an explanation of what they were seeing, and in another experiment, an avatar provided the additional information, he said.

The researchers also have done two smaller-scale pilot studies showing a doctor and avatar talking about the test results. Much of what has been learned in all this research hasn't yet been published, Morrow said, but one thing they're sharing is this. Whether people heard the information from the avatar or human voice, there wasn't any difference in their recollection of the information or the emotional impact it had on them, he said.

Schuh, who has been working on clinical oversight of the research, said the computer doctor videos would be a supplement and never intended to substitute for real-life doctor-patient interaction.

Carle doctors are using Carle's secure patient portal, called MyCarle, he said, "but not every patient understands the results without having more information."

Only a little over half of Carle patients are using MyCarle, he said, and Carle would like to see all patients using it.

The system doesn't just provide access to medical test results online. Patients can also use it to schedule appointments, request prescription refills, pay bills and engage in e-visits.

Christie Clinic's MyCare patient portal can be used to request prescription refills, view medical records and diagnostic imaging results and receive patient education, said the clinic's marketing and public relations manager, Jenna Koss. About 55 percent of Christie's patients who have seen their medical providers in the last two years are using it, she said.

Enhancements being tested for patient portals are a long way from being put to use in the real-life medical world, according to Morrow and Schuh. Morrow said further study will be needed, including research involving actual patients reacting to their own test results via different delivery approaches.

He's also doing separate research developing a conversational agent geared to helping older adults make the transition from hospital to home, which he thinks will have applications to the patient portal research.

That research was one of six projects funded last fall that was selected by the Health Care Engineering Systems Center at the UI and Jump Simulation at OSF HealthCare for funding through the Jump ARCHES program.

His group is working on integrating patient-centered language into a conversational agent-based "medication adviser" system.