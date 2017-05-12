UI trustees OK Underwood's contract, hear Killeen's headhunting pitch

Other Related Content UI's credit rating likely to take another hit soon

SPRINGFIELD — Brad Underwood's six-year, $18 million deal with the University of Illinois didn't officially begin until Thursday, when his appointment was approved by UI trustees.

But the Illini basketball coach started accumulating a salary March 18, as soon as his appointment took effect.

According to contract details released Thursday, Underwood will be paid $331,507 for the roughly six weeks from March 18 through April 30, until his contract officially kicked in.

His employment agreement, which runs through April 30, 2023, is still being finalized. The major contract terms were released in March, but Thursday's board item provided more details.

Underwood will be paid a total of $2.75 million during the first full year of his contract, which started May 1, and his pay will rise by $100,000 a year to $3.25 million by the end of the agreement. With the additional $331,507, his compensation totals $18.3 million.

The contract also provides retention bonuses of $1.2 million — $600,000 if he stays through May 1, 2020, and another $600,000 if he stays until May 1, 2022, according to earlier information provided by the UI,

As with other head coaching contracts, Underwood is also eligible for performance bonuses, up to a maximum of $900,000 annually, based on academic and athletic achievements. Those include conference championships, post-season appearances, coaching awards, game attendance and team academic performance, though the individual amounts weren't specified Thursday.

Other significant terms include: payment for buying out Underwood's commitments under his prior contract with Oklahoma State University (estimated at $3 million), 90 percent of the net profits from men's basketball camps, reimbursement of moving expenses, use of two courtesy vehicles, a country club membership, and standard benefits.

The employment agreement will also provide for payment of damages if Underwood is terminated without cause, requiring the UI to pay him the remaining salary in his contract. Likewise, Underwood will pay the university damages (up to $8.5 million) if he resigns before the end of the six-year contract. UI officials laid out the terms of those buyouts earlier this spring.

Also Thursday, the board approved former Washington University coach Nancy Fahey as head women's basketball coach. Her six-year, $3.3 million deal was announced when she was hired, paying her $500,000 the first year and $615,000 by the last year of the contract.

But Fahey will also earn almost $54,000 for the period from March 22, when her appointment took effect, through April 30.

Like Underwood, she will also receive 90 percent of the net profits from her basketball camps, reimbursement for moving expenses, use of two courtesy vehicles or equivalent stipends, a country club membership and standard benefits. Both sides would pay liquidated damages if the contracted is terminated early without cause, though the amounts weren't detailed. The board item did not mention any performance or retention bonuses.

Thursday was the first meeting for new Trustee Donald Edwards, 50, of Chicago, who was appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner to replace Ricardo Estrada after his term ended in January. Edwards, a former UI golfer, is chief executive officer of Flexpoint Ford, a Chicago-based private equity firm he founded in 2005. Two other vacancies on the board have yet to be filled by Rauner.

UI President Tim Killeen presented his new Distinguished Faculty Recruitment Program, which will invest $60 million in hiring "star" faculty from other universities over the next three years. The money would not go to recurring salaries but one-time start-up costs for new lab equipment, renovations and graduate students, which can total several million dollars in some fields.

"We have to invest in new faculty," Killeen told trustees. "It's the heart of everything we do."

The UI, which has struggled with the state's budget crisis and pension uncertainties, has lost key faculty to competing universities in Texas and elsewhere, though Killeen highlighted some top new hires on Thursday.

"We don't want to be the poachees. We want to be the poachers," Killeen said.

The program will invest $30 million from the president's office over the next three years, to be matched by the campuses, to hire 10 to 15 new faculty each year.

"My impression is it's a buyer's market right now, in terms of really stellar faculty," he said after the meeting. "There are a lot of universities in states where there's pressure on the funding base."

The initiative depends on the UI getting a full budget from the state, Killeen said.

In other business, trustees approved:

— A $15.9 million renovation of the Medical Sciences Building in Urbana to be headquarters for the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Work will begin in November and be completed by 2019.

— A continuing budget resolution to keep the UI operating past the end of the fiscal year on June 30 without a new state budget.

— Former NCSA Director Edward Seidel as vice president for economic development and innovation, formerly known as vice president for research, at an annual salary of $380,000. He had been serving as interim.

— Dean of Students Kenneth Ballom as interim vice chancellor for student affairs, at a salary of $213,500.

— School of Architecture Director Peter Mortensen as interim dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts, at a salary of $215,938.

— Budget increases for several building projects, including a $20.35 million renovation to replace the pool at Freer Hall with new classrooms and research space.

— Designs for the $5.5 million Bruce Nesbitt African-American Cultural Center and for a $69.8 million renovation of the Illinois Street Residence Halls dining and residential life facility.