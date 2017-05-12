UI's credit rating likely to take another hit soon

SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois could see a drop in its Moody's credit ratings by the end of the month, tied to a likely downgrade in the state's rating, a top UI official says.

"We are in the crosshairs," Vice President Walter Knorr told UI trustees on Thursday.

Lower credit ratings can make it more expensive for the university, or the state, to borrow money because they have to pay higher interest rates to investors.

Two weeks ago, Standard & Poor's downgraded the UI from an A-plus rating to an A, because it also lowered the state's rating. But its report about the UI was "fairly positive," Knorr said.

Under Standard and Poor's rules, the university's rating can't be more than three levels above the state's, because it relies on the state for financial support, Knorr said.

On April 17, Moody's put six Illinois public universities, including the UI, on notice for a potential downgrade, tied to its possible lowering of the state's credit rating, Knorr said.

"I think it's going to be in connection with whatever they do with the state," he said.

Knorr went over the metrics used by Moody's to evaluate the university and said the UI is financially stronger than the state. The UI rating of AA3 is currently five notches above the state's BAA2 rating.

He's still hopeful that Moody's will decide not to make a change, but "we'll just have to await the outcome," he said.

The state continues to languish financially, with no budget for the past two years. The backlog of unpaid bills is now at $13 billion, Knorr said.

In fiscal 2016, the UI's partial state funding represented only 5 percent of the university's total revenue, down from 15 percent previously, Knorr said. However, state payments for health insurance and pensions for UI employees made up another a quarter of the UI budget.

The UI's $351 million "bridge" appropriation from the state for fiscal 2017 is about 55 percent of its usual amount.