UPDATE: I-74 clear after accident near Mahomet
Emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the vehicles have been removed.
Original article appears below:
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 westbound near Mahomet has resulted in delays.
The accident site is just east of the Prairieview exit. Both lanes are open but traffic is backed up.
