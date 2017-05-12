Woman stabbed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a stabbing north of downtown Champaign just after noon today.

About 12:20 p.m., Champaign police were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street after receiving report of an apparent stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her torso. The victim was rushed to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

She also had what appeared to be defensive wounds to her hands and arms, Lt. David Shaffer said.

According to police, it appears the incident resulted from an isolated domestic argument that turned violent.

James Burgoon, 54, of Champaign, the stepfather of the victim, was arrested after the stabbing.

Burgoon faces preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses, Shaffer said.

“We’ve spoken to a couple people already. There’s still some work to do, but it came together pretty quickly,” Shaffer said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217)

373-8477 (TIPS); online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

