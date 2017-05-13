30 Days, 30 Grads: Mahomet alum was always preparing for flight

ROMEOVILLE — Years ago, whenever Tyler Tabaka's mom would go looking for her young son in the house, she always started in the same spot — wherever his computer happened to be.

"He loved playing 'Flight Simulator,'" Kelli Harshbarger recalled. "He would do it for hours."

All grown up now, the 2013 Mahomet-Seymour High School graduate is about to turn his passion into a career in the aviation industry, with the help of Lewis University.

Next weekend, Tabaka, 22, will graduate from its air-traffic control program.

Just as he dreamed of ever since taking his first plane ride, at age 7.

"We were flying from the Bloomington airport to Orlando, and I was just about excited about the flight as anything at Walt Disney World," he said.

Tabaka's fascination with flight only grew when he spent time with his Uncle Jim, who works at Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and gave him a tour.

So, when it came time to choose a college and Tabaka learned about Lewis' program, he knew he'd found his four-year home.

"They teach a lot about meteorology, since weather has so much of an effect on flights," Tabaka said. "We learned about how the airplane works and what factors can cause flights to be diverted when the plane is in the air."

The staff at Lewis took Tabaka to the local airport, where the manager taught him about the inner workings of the facility and all the different agencies involved in the aviation industry.

Then, around this time a year ago, Tabaka landed an internship at Willard Airport in Savoy.

"It was an eye-opening experience," he said. "I learned how to work with flight data from all the different airports in the region, and I learned about all the other airports we could contact.

"I learned about the phraseology they use at an airport, and I did administrative work for the secretary. I observed everything everybody did."

One day last year, Tabaka was at Willard when a plane required an emergency landing.

The most interesting part of that experience for him: watching how workers responded to a scary situation.

"It turned out to be a fuel issue," he said, "and the staff did great work keeping everybody safe."

Tabaka's next destination: Chicago O'Hare, which is annually in the running for the title of world's busiest airport.

Soon after graduation a week from Sunday, Tabaka will go to work as a passenger service agent for Germany's Lufthansa Airlines, which boasts the largest fleet of planes in Europe.

"I'll be checking in passengers for flights," he said. "I'll check in the baggage and make sure it is within the weight restrictions. I'll be giving instructions for the boarding passengers at the gate and answer the passengers' questions."

"I'm so proud of him," said his mother, who now lives in Champaign. "He took his passion and found a way to make his dream come true."