Camper explosion seriously burns homeless man

URBANA — A man staying in a recreational vehicle in Urbana was taken to a Springfield hospital for severe burns following an early-morning fire Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of East Green and Anderson streets, about four blocks east of Vine Street, at 4:23 a.m.

When they arrived, Urbana police officers were moving the 49-year-old burn victim away from the RV, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Pro Ambulance employees and some firefighters tended to the victim while other firefighters put out the RV fire.

An Urbana police report said the victim told officers that he had been sleeping in the RV, which was parked on Anderson just north of Green, and awoke cold.

He tried to start the propane heater but it would not come on. The report said he unscrewed the propane tank to replace it with a full one and propane spewed out. He then lit a lighter and the inside of the RV burst into flames, burning his arms and hands.

The report said he didn’t remember anything after that.

Neighbors for several blocks reported hearing several small explosions, which were apparently propane tanks inside the vehicle blowing up, the report said.

The report said the RV and a truck parked behind it were heavily damaged by fire.

They were owned by someone other than the victim. It was not clear if the victim, who was listed as homeless, had permission to be inside the RV.

After being taken to Carle Hospital, the man was transferred to the burn unit of Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

