Killeen on UI lobbyist's patronage ties: 'We didn't know'

URBANA — University of Illinois officials say they were unaware of an investigation into patronage hiring under former Gov. Pat Quinn when two of Quinn's top aides were hired at the UI.

But they also plan to review the procedures used in those searches, which came before the two UI employees were implicated in a new report on the politically motivated hiring but after an initial inspector general's report on the problem in 2014.

UI President Tim Killeen said this week he wasn't aware of the patronage investigation when he hired Quinn's senior aide, Lindsay Anderson, as the UI's chief lobbyist in 2016.

Anderson, Quinn's legislative counsel from 2009-12 and his senior adviser in 2012 and 2013, was hired as UI director of governmental relations in February 2016 and started her new job in March of that year.

She wasn't interviewed by the court-appointed monitor investigating the patronage allegations until a year after joining the UI, in February 2017, contrary to a chronology in the report, officials said Thursday. There was a typographical error that mistakenly listed the interview taking place in February 2016, said UI spokesman Tom Hardy, in response to News-Gazette questions about the hiring process.

Killeen said he took part in the finalist interviews when Anderson was hired in 2016, following another failed search for the position, but the patronage issue never came up.

"We didn't know," Killeen said. The court monitor's interviews came "later, much later, after she was hired."

Last month's report on patronage also implicated another UI official, former Quinn chief of staff Ryan Croke, hired in fall 2015 as an associate chancellor at the UI Springfield. Like Anderson, Croke wasn't interviewed until after he was hired by the university, in August 2016.

Both Croke and Anderson denied any wrongdoing, according to the report.

Detailed in two News-Gazette columns earlier this week, the report outlined how top Quinn aides pressed the Illinois Department of Transportation to hire politically connected job applicants from 2009 through 2014, many with little or no experience. The court-appointed monitor, attorney Noelle Brennan, found that hundreds of people were hired into "staff assistant" positions after administration officials bypassed strict personnel rules aimed at stopping politics from influencing Illinois hiring.

The inquiry began in 2014 after a federal judge in Chicago assigned a lawyer to probe hiring at the department following a report from then-state Executive Inspector General Ricardo Meza, who found improper hiring began under ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich but accelerated under Quinn.

Hardy had told The News-Gazette earlier this week that the university was conducting a review of Brennan's report, led by its human resources, legal counsel, ethics and compliance offices.

On Friday, Hardy said they will review both the allegations in the report and the process used to hire Anderson and Croke.

"If something comes out of either of those reviews that raises some questions or concerns that need to be addressed, then we'll address those," Hardy said.

"We're going to take every opportunity to look into our internal processes to make sure we're watertight on everything," Killeen said, adding, "there's no indication anything other than appropriate hiring procedures were used."

Asked whether UI officials were aware of the original 2014 inspector general's report when the two employees were hired, Hardy said that wasn't "top of mind," given the budget crisis and other challenges facing the state.

The hires were made through a standard search committee process, and no "red flags" were raised during reference checks, Hardy said.

"We think all of our searches are rigorous, and we'll be double-checking that with this review," he said.

Killeen wasn't personally involved in Croke's hiring, Hardy said.

Both employees have been "solid performers" since arriving at the university, Hardy said. Croke served on the steering committee for Killeen's "Strategic Framework" plan. Killeen praised Anderson's performance as "stellar."

Killeen emphasized that the review will be an "orderly, thoughtful process, where we have all the facts present."

"Clearly, if there needs to be further training, that will happen. If there needs to be additional action, that'll happen, too," Killeen said.

Anderson attended Thursday's board meeting in Springfield but did not give a public report to trustees.