NPR Illinois sets state budget forum Wednesday in Champaign
URBANA — NPR Illinois will host a state budget forum featuring former Gov. Jim Edgar and University of Illinois President Tim Killeen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
It is the second of 11 planned free events planned around the state open to the public to talk about how different regions have been affected by the state budget impasse.
The forums sponsored by AARP and NPR Illinois (WUIS in Springfield) are a chance to hear directly from Illinois residents about their experience without a state budget and panelists' views on these effects, said the radio station. The first event took place last month in Springfield.
Moderated by Brian Moline, the local host of "Morning Edition" on WILL, panelists for the Champaign forum will be Edgar; Killeen; Christopher Mooney, director of the University of Illinois' Institute of Government and Public Affairs; and Rosanna Marquez, Illinois state president for AARP.
Edgar, a Republican who served as governor from 1991 to 1999, has been critical of current Gov. Bruce Rauner for failing to coming to an agreement with the Legislature on an operating budget for the state.
NPR Illinois has aggregated its coverage of the effects of the budget impasse under the "Past Due" banner at nprillinois.org.
