Weekend Planner: All moms aboard

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette John Downing, a ticket agent and board member at the Monticello Railway Museum, stands Thursday in the Rock Island commuter coach — one of the cars that will make up the trains that will give free rides to mothers who accompany their children this weekend — at the museum in Monticello.

Remember the 1987 comedy "Throw Momma from the Train"? Well, the volunteers at the Monticello Railway Museum reversed that concept, coming up with the idea of "throw momma on the train" for a Mother's Day Weekend special. In it, moms enjoy free train rides when accompanied by a child. Last year, the museum handed out 101 passes to moms.

"We've been doing it on Father's Day — same idea," said John Downing, ticket agent at the museum.

Here's more on the free vintage-train rides today and Sunday for Mom, courtesy of staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. Downing said the event is a way to draw people to the museum who might not have visited before.

"In the case of Mother's Day, if Mom brings a child and the child rides, then Mom gets to ride free," he said.

His record for the most moms in one family was made a few years ago, when five generations showed up. Each mom brought a child, with the youngest mom and 6-month-old baby both riding free.

"It just cascades down to the youngest," Downing said.

2. The regular fares for rides on the vintage train are $6 for children ages 2 through 12; $10, people age 13 to 62; and $8, seniors 62 and older.

The promotion technically says Mom rides free with a child paying a fare. But if Mom comes with a child younger than 2, both ride for free, Downing has ruled.

People may board the vintage train at the depot in downtown Monticello or at the Railway Museum at 992 Iron Horse Place, near the Best Western off Interstate 72 Exit 166.

3. The train goes from the museum to downtown Monticello, where it stays for 10 minutes, before going halfway to White Heath and returning to the museum. The ride lasts 55 minutes. People boarding downtown need to get a pass from the conductor and buy a ticket at the museum. Today, the trains leave the museum at 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. and the downtown depot at 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. On Sunday, trains leave the museum at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m., and downtown at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

There are no return trips to downtown after the 4 p.m. departures.