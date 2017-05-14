30 Days, 30 Grads: Ex-Viking makes major change

Photo by: Provided Danville's Dallas Robinson (left) has taken such a liking to Missouri State, she's sticking around for grad school.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When Dallas Robinson first arrived at Missouri State University, she thought she was going to be a veterinarian.

She's leaving as a psychology major.

"It was during the Psychology 101 class that I decided to change my major," said Robinson, a Danville High School grad. "I just thought it was so interesting."

She's busy finishing her undergraduate thesis before Friday's commencement ceremony, when she'll graduate with honors and departmental distinction. From there, she plans to get a master's in clinical psychology at Missouri State, and eventually a doctorate.

"Then I'll see where that takes me," Robinson said.

For her thesis, she researched neural imaging and how that influences juries' perceptions of guilty by reason of insanity.

"I came up with and ran my study," said Robinson, who's been working on the project for about a year.

She's also been to several psychology academic conferences, presenting her thesis and the research of some of the professors she's helped.

"I really enjoy that. It's good practice experience," Robinson said.

And she's taken her interest in psychology outside of class, working in several research labs.

"I work in the brain and behavior research lab, and also in the eating disorder lab," she said.

Robinson also interns at CoxHealth's Center For Addictions in Springfield, where she observes group sessions and leads some educational sessions.

One of her psychology professors, Melissa Fallone, has been impressed with Robinson's growth during her college years.

"I've seen her develop an understanding of research and the research process. I've seen her develop into a scientist," Fallone said. "She's really motivated and very smart and capable."

Besides psychology, Robinson has also been an active dancer. She was president of the swing club her sophomore year, organizing a trip in November 2014 to the weeklong Lindy Hop in St. Louis and performing in the Show-Me Showdown.

She also performed Latin dances with her South American boyfriend in the Association of International Students Banquet and Show.

"Dance has always been a big part of my life," Robinson said. "It's something that makes me feel really happy."

Looking back, Robinson says Danville High School did a good job of preparing her for college.

"I took pretty much every Advanced Placement or dual enrollment class they had to offer, so I came in with a lot of credits," she said.

As she prepares to graduate, Robinson is still busy — "There's no such thing as winding down," she says — but has enjoyed her time at Missouri State.

"I've really loved it," she said. "I'm from Illinois, so it's a bit of a drive. But I love the campus. And I love the scholarships."