Area history, May 14, 2017
Today is Sunday, May 14, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, with part of the Ogden band playing the national airs and a large crowd of local people at the train station, two Ogden boys — Buren Cornett and Chester Hopper — shipped off to join the colors at the Jefferson Barracks south of St. Louis. Cornett was married only two days earlier to Mabel Hubbard of rural Ogden.
In 1967, nearly 500 people entered bids on the 1,228-acre Fornof estate near Tuscola. The auction of 12 separte tracts brought a total of $1,076,209. The highest price per acre paid was for slightly more than 20 acres, including a family home, that went for $78,630. It was sold to Cargill Inc.
In 2002, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $448,000 to the village of Rantoul for its community-development department. The money would be used to promote affordable housing in the Rantoul area.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.