Area history, May 14, 2017

Today is Sunday, May 14, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, with part of the Ogden band playing the national airs and a large crowd of local people at the train station, two Ogden boys — Buren Cornett and Chester Hopper — shipped off to join the colors at the Jefferson Barracks south of St. Louis. Cornett was married only two days earlier to Mabel Hubbard of rural Ogden.

In 1967, nearly 500 people entered bids on the 1,228-acre Fornof estate near Tuscola. The auction of 12 separte tracts brought a total of $1,076,209. The highest price per acre paid was for slightly more than 20 acres, including a family home, that went for $78,630. It was sold to Cargill Inc.

In 2002, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $448,000 to the village of Rantoul for its community-development department. The money would be used to promote affordable housing in the Rantoul area.