The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, May 14, 2017

In the final chapter of our three-part series, we asked members of the high school Class of 2017: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?

JAMES VAUG HEN

Urbana Uni High

1. Go paragliding or skydiving with my siblings — to drive my mom crazy.

2. Own a lawn and let dandelions grow rampant — to drive my dad crazy.

3. Find or create a self-sustaining job in music performance that I love — so my parents don't go too crazy.

MORGAN CH EEK

Mahomet-Seymour

1. Train and later own my own service dog, preferably a golden retriever. I could help kids with special needs or people who have gone through tragedies. I like working with kids with special needs and love dogs, so it would be a good way to incorporate both into my life.

2. Learn to surf on one of the beaches in Australia. I've always wanted to go to Australia because of the cool animals and scenery, so that would be awesome.

3. Visit all the Major League Baseball stadiums — especially the San Diego Padres' Petco Park because they sometimes have 'dog days,' where I could see and pet a bunch of dogs.

KENDYL McFARLA ND

Monticello

1. Graduate from West Point at the top of my class.

2. Get into medical school, and become a successful trauma surgeon.

3. Invent something, sell the patent and make bank.

ALANA CAMP BELL

Villa Grove

1. Travel to Italy and see Pompeii. I have seen several pictures but nothing beats seeing history with your own eyes.

2. Graduate from medical school and save a life.

3. Study abroad in more than one country.

TREVOR BRUN NER

Danville

1. Get married to the woman I love and have children.

3. Obtain a master's degree in communications and decide my career path.

3. Go to Tokyo and vacation in the city.

CHARLES WARNER

Hoopeston Area

1. Have a complete woodshop to continue my woodworking passion.

2. Become a coach of my own high school and middle school baseball team.

3. Go fly fishing in Wyoming.

JOSHUA CROWL

Westville

1. Visit England, like I've always wanted, and admire their culture and architecture.

2. See the musical "Wicked" on Broadway.

3. Stop worrying about what is to come or what could come and focus on the here and now.

LAUREN GROSS

Bement

1. Travel to underprivileged countries and work to stop child hunger.

2. Work with scientists to find a cure for cancer.

3. Grant the wish of at least one Make-A-Wish kid.

CLAIRE BOSSO NG

Watseka

1. Graduate from college with a degree in veterinary medicine.

2. Travel to Ireland and Africa.

3. Intern or volunteer at the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation.

CONNOR KAEB

Cissna Park

1. Manage my first major political campaign.

2. Own a Porsche 911.

3. Go skydiving.