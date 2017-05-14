Tom Kacich: May 2017 — The month of Helene

Video: Cubs fans party like it's 1908 » more Videographer: John Dixon Photo editor John Dixon spent Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with Cubs fans — in a rowdy campus bar and on Green Street where chaos ruled — documenting the Cubs' historic win over the Indians.

A long, long time ago during the Ice Age, when I was a child attending St. Domitilla School in Hillside, Ill., May was the month of the mother of God.

The obedient Catholic kids in the neighborhood would buy up all of the pink and blue crepe paper within a 5-mile radius, cut any the flowers and dandelions they could find, put them in mom's jelly jars and create what was generously called a May Altar to Mary because May was the month of Mary.

Even the biggest eighth-grade bully had to make a May Altar for his family's home or his mom would grab him by the ear and show him some maternal guidance.

I don't mean to be sacrilegious to Sister Josita, Sister Aloysius and the others who taught us penmanship, sentence diagramming, Christian Doctrine and many other important things, but things are a bit different this year.

This May also is the Month of Helene. Helene is my spousal partner, the mother of three children, grandmother of six, dispenser of humor, machine-like driver of golf balls and watcher of all TV detective shows, especially the darkest ones.

And she will never again have a month like this one: a bellwether birthday, Mother's Day, a wedding anniversary and retirement from a lengthy career teaching high school students, mostly in Springfield and Rantoul.

Her career is so lengthy that it began in the 1970s, when people talked openly about impeaching the president of the United States.

She taught subjects that no longer exist: shorthand, record-keeping and "typing," a sort of manual labor that involved pushing down on a keyboard with all of your digits, not just your thumbs. There were rollers and bells going off and pieces of paper inserted into a loud, heavy machine that had no power source. It was loud, chaotic, strenuous work that men usually left to women, except for newspaper reporters, another group that is nearly extinct today.

In order to teach most of these subjects, students were required to have things called "books," which were bulky products made of wood fibers and were best used for hitting other students, swatting bees or warding off spitballs. Sometimes students had to carry several of these "books," which could lead to the development of muscles. Or fights, when someone would casually knock several "books" out of your arms.

Helene Kacich, who would not be described as large or muscular, used to delight in recounting tales of fights in the corridors, first at Lanphier High School in Springfield and later at other institutions of learning. Either kids don't fight anymore or she stopped being amused by it.

But she is still delighted by (most of) her students. She likes to brag about where this year's seniors are headed or the successful seniors of the past who have become lawyers, robotic designers, sheriff's deputies, village administrators and teachers.

And there's almost always something amusing, and usually harmless, going on at high schools such as the time graduating seniors snuck into the school and released a half dozen chickens into the hallways. Or freshmen who get lost in the maze of classrooms.

She still loves teaching but she's also looking forward to retirement and spending more time with grandkids, friends, golf and other pursuits. She's earned it after years of lesson plans, grading papers, sitting through meetings, hearing from unhappy parents and, more worrisome, not hearing from other parents.

Congratulations, Helene Kacich, on a career where you helped make a difference. Party on.

And Happy Mother's Day to my wife and all the moms who clean diapers, kiss boo-boos, blow noses, make sure hands are washed and teeth are brushed, keep up on doctor visits and vaccinations, make meals, pack lunches, review multiplication tables, read bedtime stories, serve as room mothers and den mothers and coaches, play catch, and counsel, correct, cry and care for kids for years and years.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.