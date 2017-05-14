'We are the face of our community'

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette From left, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin at Feinen's office in Champaign on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

If you happen to bump into the elected leaders of Champaign, Urbana or Savoy today, be sure to wish them a happy Mother’s Day. Effective this month, for the first time in Champaign County, three of its four largest towns are run by women (and moms). Last week, Champaign’s mayor of two years, Deb Feinen, joined her newly-elected counterparts — Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin and Savoy Village President Joan Dykstra — for their first extended joint interview, which quickly took on the feel of a conversation among old friends. Playing moderator: The News-Gazette’s Natalie Wickman.

Q: First things first: When did you all get to know one another?

Dykstra: I started on the county board in 1991.

Feinen: And I was sworn in (to the board) in December of 1992.

Dykstra: At that time ... as far as we women, it was Deb, myself and Vicki Stewart out of 27 members total.

Feinen: Diane and I have known each other for a long, long time as well.

Marlin: Because Deb worked for my husband John at the pollution control board.

Feinen: John was my first real boss when I was sworn in as a lawyer.

How did you decide to g et into local government? Can you remember when the thought first came to you?

Marlin: I had been involved in the Southeast Urbana Neighborhood Association as a co-founder. I worked for several years on neighborhood issues and through that got to be more involved in interacting with city government. When Lynne Barnes, who was the Ward 7 representative on city council, decided not to run again, she encouraged me to run.

Dykstra: I became a precinct committeeman in 1988 and just kind of started getting involved in local politics. Then Marge Sodemann stepped down to take another position and so I ... barely knew what the county board was and then I was on it. I sort of jumped into it.

Feinen: My mom was a county board member and she was appointed as circuit clerk. I had done a lot of campaigning with her and attended a lot of county board meetings with her. I had an interest in serving the community through public service, through government. I lived in the county board district she vacated when she became circuit clerk so I tried to be appointed to that seat.

So all three of you have a woman who played a key role in you becoming involved in local government.

Feinen: I think being a role model even now is really important. If you look at some of those pictures (pointing to her office shelf), it’s groups of young girls who were out campaigning with me, who showed up at the council meeting the night I was sworn in. Mayor becomes something that’s attainable for them and that they’re interested in. They know now that they can knock on doors, they know the components of a campaign, and I think that’s really important.

Marlin: It’s very different from what I grew up with. I’m older than Deb so there were no women county board members, no women school board members, no women city council members, no women mayors. ... There were no role models where I grew up, which was on a farm in mid-northern Illinois. I was not a political person, I got involved in issues but politics came late in life.

Dykstra: My granddaughter was able to come into my swearing-in and she was just so excited. It’s important for the kids to see that anybody can run for office, anybody can serve and that it’s very worthwhile. When I was a teacher ... for the girls, I’d say ‘You can do (government) too.’

Feinen: That’s why diversity is so important. For people to see people that look like them serving, it gives them that spark of ‘Oh, that could be me, too.’

Do you have any stories about the so-called boys club when you were getting started in government?

Feinen: I was never really sure if it was because I was a woman or because I was young. When I first got on county board, I was like 27 years old, so not the youngest to ever serve but the youngest who was there at the time. So I definitely had to prove myself and I never knew for sure which it was, although it was probably a bit of both.

Dykstra: I agree, and I was older when I was appointed. The most important thing I’d say for a woman in government is to be prepared, do your homework, don’t be afraid and do a good job. The best thing you can do is do the job you were elected to do.

Marlin: You’re right, if you come prepared, if you represent your constituents — that’s what your job is to do.

Dykstra: From the early 1990s to today, I think men are much more used to women in government ... and they feel we’re peers.

Feinen: My first council race after my appointment, I was nine months pregnant in 2007. I did have somebody during that time frame, at an event, tell me that I had no business running and that I should be home taking care of my children.

Generally speaking do you think female leaders face more scrutiny than their male counterparts?

Marlin: It’s hard to tell. I think sometimes we’re held to a higher standard and there are different expectations. Sometimes, you have to work a little bit harder for your work to be recognized. But the world has changed since the 1990s and everyone, including our male counterparts, are really used to women professionals, council members and even a woman mayor is not all that crazy. It’s new and exciting to be part of it.

Dykstra: I would say that when your kids are adults, we won’t even have this kind of interview because it won’t be particularly unusual.

Marlin: I hope that’s true. I think our electoral success is really a reflection of the progressiveness of our community. And I don’t mean liberal or conservative progressiveness, I just mean our community is very open to women being successful. We have a lot of that at the University of Illinois and throughout the community.

Dykstra: Savoy is smaller but in the way it acts and thinks, I think it’s pretty similar to Champaign in some instances. It’s a small town but we have big town mentality.

What’s it like to balance child care — and grandchild care — with this work?

Feinen: Karlee was my county board baby. She came to a meeting and I have a picture of her there. My husband’s with me and he’s carrying the car seat because I can’t at that point.

Dykstra: My granddaughter came with me a couple times in the past couple weeks. She came with me to my office.

Marlin: Once things settle down, my goal is to carve out time for the grandkids because that’s the most important thing. I have to intentionally carve out space now. And I’m going to have a little table for them in my office.

Do you do any outreach work for potential future representatives?

Dykstra: The outreach we would do would be mentoring. And we are the face of our community. When I go to a school and talk, it sort of says it all — I’m a woman in government.

Marlin: That’s why being out in the community is so important. It’s keeping that connection. After a few months, I want to be in the schools and I want to bring children into the city building to the extent that we can.

Feinen: I’ve been doing that with Girls Scouts. Troops come and get the tour and I’ve gone and talked to Girl Scout troops about government badges. The Boy Scouts come regularly, too. City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom and I continue to talk about some outreach with student groups. And I go and talk to the high schools. I spend a lot of time trying to explain to kids the process and what it’s like to campaign so it’s not a big mystery, really anybody can do it, and I try to tell them how fun it is.

Marlin: It’s especially important for the young people to know they have a voice and know things work. They can come to city council and contact their elected representatives. So the whole civic engagement should start at a young age and that’s certainly what I want to focus on.

Any myths or misconceptions about women representatives that you want to take down?

Feinen: The night I was elected, I was asked by a reporter what was going to happen to my kids. The myth I would take down is that dads can’t be amazing parents and that it’s not baby-sitting when dad is taking care of the child.

Dykstra: Like I have going on right now.

Feinen: We have a true partnership and I don’t feel guilty if my kids are with my husband. The idea that women can’t work as hard or be as engaged because they have children, I think that’s not true. Do I think my kids are important and that they deserve my attention? Of course. We work very hard to find that balance and be available for them. My husband is a great parent.

Dykstra: Oh my gosh, my husband Greg is amazing. We have an adult handicapped daughter who stays at home and we have grandkids who we baby-sit on a pretty regular basis. He’s there and he’s so supportive. When I have to go to a meeting he’s like, ‘Great.’