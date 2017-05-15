Area history, May 15, 2017
Today is Monday, May 15, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, the E. V. Kirby Automobile Co. has purchased the property at the southwest corner of Randolph Street and Park Avenue in Champaign and will erect a modern, fireproof building which will include a salesroom and garage. The firm now has a large work shop and salesroom in Urbana. The company hopes to occupy the new building by Sept. 1.
In 1967, report that the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. was indirectly involved in the purchase of part of the former Fornoff estate in Tuscola were denied Monday by a company spokesman.
In 2002, a formal agreement to allow the Chicago Bears to play at Memorial Stadium this fall should be completed by next week, University of Illinois officials said. The Bears are scheduled to play their first game at the stadium on Aug. 10.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.