Area history, May 15, 2017

Today is Monday, May 15, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the E. V. Kirby Automobile Co. has purchased the property at the southwest corner of Randolph Street and Park Avenue in Champaign and will erect a modern, fireproof building which will include a salesroom and garage. The firm now has a large work shop and salesroom in Urbana. The company hopes to occupy the new building by Sept. 1.

In 1967, report that the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. was indirectly involved in the purchase of part of the former Fornoff estate in Tuscola were denied Monday by a company spokesman.

In 2002, a formal agreement to allow the Chicago Bears to play at Memorial Stadium this fall should be completed by next week, University of Illinois officials said. The Bears are scheduled to play their first game at the stadium on Aug. 10.