Fisher man gets 30 years in federal child-porn case

URBANA — A Fisher man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Clinton Schaffer, 45, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce, who also ordered him to pay $15,396 in restitution to two victims, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Officers for the Central District of Illinois.

Schaffer pleaded guilty to the offenses Jan. 13 and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in April 2016.

He was also ordered to serve a life term of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

The U.S. Secret Service and Bloomington Police Department, which participates in the U.S. Attorney’s Central Illinois Cyber Crime Unit, conducted the investigation.