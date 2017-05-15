Former Danville VA doctor found not guilty in Indiana reckless homicide case

A former Danville VA doctor has been found not guilty on all counts in a case where he was accused of contributing to the deaths of three patients in Indiana.



The trial of Dr. John Sturman began last week in the Hoosier State and ended Monday with the jury's not guilty verdict. Sturman was charged with reckless homicide, among other things, for allegedly over-prescribing medication to patients, leading to their deaths. The alleged acts took place in Indiana, years before Sturman came to Vermilion County. Sturman worked at the Danville VA from April to August of 2015.



Sturman's attorney earlier said the prescriptions his client wrote were within medical guidelines at the time they were issued.

