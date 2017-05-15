Proposed Urbana budget includes cuts, separation incentives

URBANA — With the city facing financial uncertainty from the state budget impasse and the Carle Hospital court case, Urbana's proposed fiscal 2017-18 budget recommends cuts, including voluntary separation incentives for nonunion employees.

The proposed budget was unveiled Monday morning. Residents will have the opportunity to comment on it at a June 5 public hearing.

The nonunion voluntary separation incentive program is slated to begin early in the fiscal year, which starts July 1. In her budget memo, new Mayor Diane Marlin called the program "the first step in addressing our fiscal difficulties."

"Since personnel costs are nearly three-quarters of our general operating fund expenditures, we must reduce staffing to achieve a sustainable budget," Marlin said in a budget memo. "VSIP applications will be reviewed to determine whether the city can achieve meaningful savings through elimination of positions or restructuring with reduced staffing levels. Applications will be approved only if significant savings can be achieved without an unacceptable impact on core city services."

However, modest wage increases are being scheduled for union employees and some nonunion employees. No wage increases are scheduled for department and division heads, management staff or most professional employees.

Before budgeting the city's general operating fund, Marlin said she had the finance staff move Carle's disputed property taxes to the general reserve fund.

"As a result of this change, the unassigned fund balance in the general operating fund is reduced by the entire $5.26 million that is potentially payable to the hospitals, depending on the outcome of the lawsuit," Marlin said in the memo. "It is not ours to spend at this time and should not be presented as such."

To make up for the loss, the following cuts and some additional smaller adjustments are being proposed:

— Coming off the books: $110,000 annually, by not replacing the mayor's chief of staff, who plans to retire in the beginning of the new fiscal year. A city administrator will be reinstated, costing around $190,000 — plus $28,000 in the first year for recruiting and other one-time expenses.

— Reducing the Urbana Business Association's general fund by around half, bringing it to $14,000. Support from the city would continue, with Urbana using TIF funds.

— Reducing social service funding by $25,000 for one year only.

— Discontinuing annual general operating fund expenditures of $15,000 for public arts programs; $130,000 would be provided for public arts by using TIF funds and the public arts fund balance.

— Reorganizing the Community Development Department after its director retires, in order to save around $140,000 annually. Also, a vehicle would be eliminated from the department.

— Reducing costs for yard waste, leaf and Christmas tree collection programs by $20,000, to fund the environmental manager position.

— Reducing the mayor's budget for special counsel by $35,000 and allocating an additional $50,000 to the city's legal division. Eliminating other outside legal services would save $24,000 annually.

— Reducing the mayor's travel budget by $5,000.

— Eliminating a bucket/auger truck replacement from the vehicle/equipment replacement fund for public works, and returning the saved $100,000 to the general fund.

— Cleaning private offices less to save around $5,000 annually.

— Reducing funding for the annual employee safety luncheon by $6,000.

Property tax revenues will increase by around $300,000, to $4.29 million, after a 4.5 percent increase in assessed value, according to the memo.

In response, $2 million of that will go to police and fire pension funds and $2.3 million will go toward city services.

The Urbana Free Library would also receive around $3.1 million in property tax revenue that doesn't affect the general operating fund.