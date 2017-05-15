'Silence ... is absolutely not acceptable'

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said police were called to the first block of Kentucky Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. They found an unconscious 22-year-old Danville man lying by his home, according to Thomason. He was treated by Arrow Ambulance personnel and transported to Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville where he was pronounced dead at about 10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation has indicated the victim was on a porch when a vehicle passed the residence, he said.

“Some yelling took place from occupants of the vehicle in the direction of the victim and the vehicle drove on,” Thomason said. “Shortly after, there were several shots heard and the victim was apparently struck at that time.”

The Vermilion County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for today, and the name of the victim will be released by the coroner after all family notifications are complete.

Thomason said there were a number of people in or near the scene of the shooting, and police are asking people to come forward and speak with them.

“This silence from those who could provide valuable information in solving this case is absolutely not acceptable. Tragedies of this type can only be prevented when persons in the community step up and speak up,” Thomason said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS to speak anonymously.