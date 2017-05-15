SIU-E grad: 'I feel like my work is paying off'

Photo by: The News-Gazette Marcus Minnis, SIU-E grad

HIGHLAND — Marcus Minnis has always been drawn to health care, whether in school or the U.S. Army.

The 2008 Atwood-Hammond High School alum graduated summa cum laude with a health education degree earlier this month from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. He'll start his public health career with a summer internship at the Southern Illinois School of Medicine in Springfield.

"I feel like my work is paying off," said Minnis, who finished college with a 4.0 GPA. "I'm married with two children and I also work 30 hours a week, so I have a very tight schedule."

After starting his higher education career as a pre-professional medicine major at Olivet Nazarene and then Parkland College, Minnis said it was time to "get out into the world and get some experience."

His choice? Four years in the Army, where he served as a combat medic. Three of those years were spent in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where he performed battlefield first aid for soldiers in the infantry unit.

"I kept my soldiers in my platoon medically ready for deployment," Minnis said.

"We were a rapid-deploy unit, so we had to be ready to be in another country within a week of anything happening," Minnis added.

The other year of his service was spent in the southern part of Afghanistan, close to Pakistan. His focus there was counterinsurgency, building relationships with the locals and providing them with resources and health care.

"It was an eye-opening experience," Minnis said. "I saw the typical things war relates to, but I got to be part of opening schools for children who'd never been to school before. It makes you realize how good we have it here."

It was in the Army that Minnis pared his general health care interest down to health education. It wasn't until he left the military that he found an additional calling for mental health advocacy.

"I felt a little bit of (post-traumatic stress disorder) and I had a difficult time re-integrating," Minnis said. "I made it through with the help of my family and friends. Social isolation is the biggest factor for why soldiers don't come through it."

Minnis noted how current veteran resources are under-utilized or don't meet needs. He identified a gap, in the St. Louis area, where he said there aren't a lot of resources or research being done for mentally ill veterans.

"I hope that changes," he said, "and I hope to have a hand in that."

Minnis has a reference to get him there. SIU-E professor Nicole Klein said she's excited to watch his professional career and eventually send him interns.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Klein said. "He's a commuter with family; it speaks to how invested he is in his own learning. He definitely knows what he wants."

While at his internship, Minnis said he'll be working with the local community to connect under-privileged people with resources, in addition to doing a summer youth program and fall risk assessments for the elderly.

"You have students who want to get their internships done and over with, but (Minnis) wants to get everything he can out of his internship," Klein said.

Wherever his career places him after the summer, Minnis said he has core goals that he can apply anywhere.

"I want to have a positive impact on the quality of life of the people in my area," Minnis said. "Anything I can do for my local community."