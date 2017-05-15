Top of the Morning: May 15, 2017

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. This week is photo editor John Dixon:

While sitting in Monticello High School teacher Mike Kietzman's chemistry class on Thursday — taking pictures for our "Teacher of the Week" feature — I got a lesson in what young people are expected to know and what they are learning.

Kietzman was teaching a lesson on exothermic synthesis reactions.

I think.

After a detailed explanation about how the reactions take place, how the atoms shift from one element to another to form a new element and how to diagram the process, Keitzman looked at his class of polite, attentive teenagers and said: "Does everyone understand that?"

After a moment of silence I blurted out, "No!"

I was amazed by the knowledge these young people possess and how much they are expected to learn.

To the delight of the class, Keitzman then demonstrated how one of the reactions works, creating sparks, heat and smoke in a glass container.

I was impressed with the kids, the teaching and all the things I still don't know.