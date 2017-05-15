Unity students skip vacation time for graduation
TOLONO — Rockets softball star Lauren Wendling said of Sunday's Unity High School graduation, "It's kind of weird to think about leaving, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter."
About 110 Unity seniors started the school year in August and gave up some spring break to be the first Champaign County high school graduation ceremony Sunday.
Only the area's smallest public high school (DeLand-Weldon, enrollment: 59) beat Unity, by a day. Fifteen senior classes will turn their tassels this weekend.
Wendling said the high points of her senior year were being homecoming queen "with one of my best friends, Derek Stevens, as king," as well as serving on the student council.
But she also mourned the loss of a very special freshman cafeteria lineup.
"Freshman year lunch, the pasta was amazing, and they had really good cookies; after freshman year, they took that away," the future Parkland athlete said, laughing.
Unit 7 Superintendent Andrew Larson said Unity was early to hold graduation because the school year started mid-August.
"We did not have a spring break; the last couple years we have done it that way," Larson said, because the staff contract decides the calendar, for the most part, in conjunction with the school board. Younger students still have a few days left.
For the seniors, summer job-seeking could start earlier.
"I suppose it might give them a leg up compared to other schools," he said.
Larson said he well understood how important graduation is as a landmark in the lives of young people.
"We make it a big deal," he said. "We do get people in and out efficiently, but we want to make sure everybody gets recognition."
This year's ceremony had a plus, Larson said: "This year is also nice because we have an opportunity to honor the mothers on Mother's Day."
One of those maternal celebrants was Vicki Buffo of Tolono, whose Mother's Day included a lunch for that holiday, the afternoon graduation ceremony and a party that night. Her daughter, Morgan Amdor, shared in all of those.
"It makes Mother's Day a little more special," Buffo said. "It's a nice complement to the day, including the family lunch at Grandma's in Tolono."
Morgan and lifelong friend Faith Shannon threw a big party for their Unity student friends, who may be spreading out all over the country this summer or fall.
It's a bit of a tradition. Buffo and Faith's mom, Kelly Murphy, are also lifelong friends who graduated together at Unity, and she remembered the special day as "a blast."
Save the dates
Three down (DeLand-Weldon, Hoopeston Area, Unity). Twenty-nine more area high school graduation ceremonies to go this spring:
SCHOOL GRAD. DATE
Arcola May 26
Armstrong May 21
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond May 26
Bement May 26
Bismarck-Henning May 21
Blue Ridge May 21
Centennial May 30
Cerro Gordo May 27
Champaign Central May 30
Danville May 28
Fisher May 21
Georgetown-Ridge Farm May 21
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley May 27
Heritage May 21
Judah Christian May 20
Monticello May 21
Oakwood May 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda June 2
Rantoul May 26
St. Joseph-Ogden May 21
St. Thomas More May 21
Salt Fork May 28
Schlarman May 21
Tuscola May 20
Uni High May 20
Urbana May 27
Villa Grove May 26
Watseka May 26
Westville May 21
