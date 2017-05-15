Unity students skip vacation time for graduation

Image Gallery: Unity Graduation 2017 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity graduates line up for commencement exercises, Sunday afternoon at Unity High School. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.

TOLONO — Rockets softball star Lauren Wendling said of Sunday's Unity High School graduation, "It's kind of weird to think about leaving, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter."

About 110 Unity seniors started the school year in August and gave up some spring break to be the first Champaign County high school graduation ceremony Sunday.

Only the area's smallest public high school (DeLand-Weldon, enrollment: 59) beat Unity, by a day. Fifteen senior classes will turn their tassels this weekend.

Wendling said the high points of her senior year were being homecoming queen "with one of my best friends, Derek Stevens, as king," as well as serving on the student council.

But she also mourned the loss of a very special freshman cafeteria lineup.

"Freshman year lunch, the pasta was amazing, and they had really good cookies; after freshman year, they took that away," the future Parkland athlete said, laughing.

Unit 7 Superintendent Andrew Larson said Unity was early to hold graduation because the school year started mid-August.

"We did not have a spring break; the last couple years we have done it that way," Larson said, because the staff contract decides the calendar, for the most part, in conjunction with the school board. Younger students still have a few days left.

For the seniors, summer job-seeking could start earlier.

"I suppose it might give them a leg up compared to other schools," he said.

Larson said he well understood how important graduation is as a landmark in the lives of young people.

"We make it a big deal," he said. "We do get people in and out efficiently, but we want to make sure everybody gets recognition."

This year's ceremony had a plus, Larson said: "This year is also nice because we have an opportunity to honor the mothers on Mother's Day."

One of those maternal celebrants was Vicki Buffo of Tolono, whose Mother's Day included a lunch for that holiday, the afternoon graduation ceremony and a party that night. Her daughter, Morgan Amdor, shared in all of those.

"It makes Mother's Day a little more special," Buffo said. "It's a nice complement to the day, including the family lunch at Grandma's in Tolono."

Morgan and lifelong friend Faith Shannon threw a big party for their Unity student friends, who may be spreading out all over the country this summer or fall.

It's a bit of a tradition. Buffo and Faith's mom, Kelly Murphy, are also lifelong friends who graduated together at Unity, and she remembered the special day as "a blast."

Save the dates

Three down (DeLand-Weldon, Hoopeston Area, Unity). Twenty-nine more area high school graduation ceremonies to go this spring:

SCHOOL GRAD. DATE

Arcola May 26

Armstrong May 21

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond May 26

Bement May 26

Bismarck-Henning May 21

Blue Ridge May 21

Centennial May 30

Cerro Gordo May 27

Champaign Central May 30

Danville May 28

Fisher May 21

Georgetown-Ridge Farm May 21

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley May 27

Heritage May 21

Judah Christian May 20

Monticello May 21

Oakwood May 21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda June 2

Rantoul May 26

St. Joseph-Ogden May 21

St. Thomas More May 21

Salt Fork May 28

Schlarman May 21

Tuscola May 20

Uni High May 20

Urbana May 27

Villa Grove May 26

Watseka May 26

Westville May 21