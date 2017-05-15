Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Unity students skip vacation time for graduation
Unity students skip vacation time for graduation

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 7:00am | Paul Wood
Unity Graduation 2017
Unity graduates line up for commencement exercises, Sunday afternoon at Unity High School. 68th Annual Commencement Exercises Unity High School, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Unity High School.

TOLONO — Rockets softball star Lauren Wendling said of Sunday's Unity High School graduation, "It's kind of weird to think about leaving, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter."

About 110 Unity seniors started the school year in August and gave up some spring break to be the first Champaign County high school graduation ceremony Sunday.

Only the area's smallest public high school (DeLand-Weldon, enrollment: 59) beat Unity, by a day. Fifteen senior classes will turn their tassels this weekend.

Wendling said the high points of her senior year were being homecoming queen "with one of my best friends, Derek Stevens, as king," as well as serving on the student council.

But she also mourned the loss of a very special freshman cafeteria lineup.

"Freshman year lunch, the pasta was amazing, and they had really good cookies; after freshman year, they took that away," the future Parkland athlete said, laughing.

Unit 7 Superintendent Andrew Larson said Unity was early to hold graduation because the school year started mid-August.

"We did not have a spring break; the last couple years we have done it that way," Larson said, because the staff contract decides the calendar, for the most part, in conjunction with the school board. Younger students still have a few days left.

For the seniors, summer job-seeking could start earlier.

"I suppose it might give them a leg up compared to other schools," he said.

Larson said he well understood how important graduation is as a landmark in the lives of young people.

"We make it a big deal," he said. "We do get people in and out efficiently, but we want to make sure everybody gets recognition."

This year's ceremony had a plus, Larson said: "This year is also nice because we have an opportunity to honor the mothers on Mother's Day."

One of those maternal celebrants was Vicki Buffo of Tolono, whose Mother's Day included a lunch for that holiday, the afternoon graduation ceremony and a party that night. Her daughter, Morgan Amdor, shared in all of those.

"It makes Mother's Day a little more special," Buffo said. "It's a nice complement to the day, including the family lunch at Grandma's in Tolono."

Morgan and lifelong friend Faith Shannon threw a big party for their Unity student friends, who may be spreading out all over the country this summer or fall.

It's a bit of a tradition. Buffo and Faith's mom, Kelly Murphy, are also lifelong friends who graduated together at Unity, and she remembered the special day as "a blast."

 

Save the dates
Three down (DeLand-Weldon, Hoopeston Area, Unity). Twenty-nine more area high school graduation ceremonies to go this spring:

SCHOOL    GRAD. DATE
Arcola    May 26
Armstrong    May 21
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond    May 26
Bement    May 26
Bismarck-Henning    May 21
Blue Ridge    May 21
Centennial    May 30
Cerro Gordo    May 27
Champaign Central    May 30
Danville    May 28
Fisher    May 21
Georgetown-Ridge Farm    May 21
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    May 27
Heritage    May 21
Judah Christian    May 20
Monticello    May 21
Oakwood    May 21
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    June 2
Rantoul    May 26
St. Joseph-Ogden    May 21
St. Thomas More    May 21
Salt Fork    May 28
Schlarman    May 21
Tuscola    May 20
Uni High    May 20
Urbana    May 27
Villa Grove    May 26
Watseka    May 26
Westville    May 21

