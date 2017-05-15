UPDATE: Westbound I-74 closed at University Avenue
URBANA — Illinois State Police report that an accident involving multiple vehicles has shut down westbound Interstate 74 in east Urbana.
Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood said the westbound lanes were blocked at milepost 185, between the University Avenue and Cunningham Avenue exits, when a crane that was being towed rolled over.
Leatherwood said westbound traffic is being diverted off I-74 at the University Avenue exit. He warned motorists to use caution when approaching the area.
There was no word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story.
