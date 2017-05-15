UPDATED: Danville shooting victim ID'd

Update 9:47 a.m. Monday:



The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the victim in Saturday night's shooting in Danville.



Coroner Jane McFadden said an autopsy will be performed today on 22-year-old Rodney Crosby of Danville.



Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said police were called to the first block of Kentucky Street on the city's east side at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found the unresponsive victim lying alongside his home. He was taken to a hospital in Danville where he was pronounced dead.



Thomason said the preliminary investigation indicated the victim was on a porch when someone in a passing vehicle yelled at him. Then shots were fired.



Thomason is strongly urging witnesses to come forward. He said no one is willing to talk to police and that the silence is preventing police from gaining valuable information about the crime.



Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or remain anonymous by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.



