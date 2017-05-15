UPDATED: Former VA doctor acquitted in Ind. reckless-homicide case

New 4:38 p.m. Monday:

It's not yet known if a former Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System doctor will try to practice again after being acquitted in a reckless-homicide case in Indiana.

A Marion County jury on Monday found John Sturman not guilty on all counts after three-and-a-half hours of deliberation. Sturman was accused of overprescribing medication to three patients, leading to their deaths. The alleged acts took place in Indiana, years before Sturman came to Vermilion County. Sturman worked at the Danville VA from April to August 2015.

Defense attorney Gillian Keiffner maintained that the prescriptions her client wrote were within medical guidelines at the time they were issued.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment.

***

Original story:

