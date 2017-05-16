15th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser set Friday

The 15th annual Cop on a Rooftop combination of police officers helping sell donuts to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois is set for Friday.

Beginning at 6 a.m., officers from the Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and University of Illinois police department and the Illinois State Police will be at four area Dunkin' Donuts soliciting funds for the summer games to be held June 9-11 in Bloomington.

Participating locations are: 515 S. Neil St., C; 1302 N. Prospect Ave., C; 402 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul; and 404 W. University Ave., U.

Each guest who visits a Dunkin' Donuts that day and makes a donation to the Law Enforcement Torch Run will receive a coupon for a free doughnut. Guests donating at least $10 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug, while supplies last, and a coupon for free medium coffee.

New to the fun and tasty event this year is the opportunity to have local police officers deliver doughnuts to Champaign and Urbana businesses.

Officers will deliver a dozen glazed doughnuts for a $20 donation to Special Olympics Illinois. Multiple boxes can be ordered.

Delivery will start at 6:30 a.m. and run until noon or the last dozen is delivered. All delivery orders need to be placed by 6 p.m. Wednesday. To order, go to http://bit.ly/2r4AAH5.

To schedule the best time for them to be delivered, email UI police Officer Beth Visel at visel@illinois.edu.

Officers hope to top last year's total donations of $672,000 as they head to 274 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops to raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. The torch run will be held June 9.