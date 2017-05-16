2 UI profs win National Science Foundation awards

Photo by: The News-Gazette Aditya Parameswaran Image

Two University of Illinois assistant professors in computer science have won prestigious career awards from the National Science Foundation to support their research.

Given by the NSF's Faculty Early Career Development Program, the awards recognize junior faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education.

Professor Aditya Parameswaran's research focuses on incorporating humans into data-analytics systems. Humans can handle some tasks better than computers, such as processing images or video, and crowdsourcing is frequently used for training data for machine-learning systems. But human workers can be expensive, slow and inaccurate, making crowdsourcing tasks hard to orchestrate. Parameswaran plans to tackle challenges involved in open-ended crowdsourcing, such as helping computers figure out which human response is correct.

Prior to joining Illinois in 2014, Parameswaran spent a year as a postdoctoral researcher at MIT after earning his doctorate at Stanford University. He has received multiple awards, including an early career award for contributions to data engineering from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He also co-authored the book "Crowdsourced Data Management: Industry and Academic Perspectives."

Professor Jian Peng designs efficient algorithms for biological data analysis — software tools that are especially important for gleaning meaningful information from the expanding trove of data from genomic sequencing, protein analysis and biotechnology. A comprehensive understanding of the various functions of a gene or a protein is critical for research in biology and in medicine.

Peng plans to develop a new computational framework to integrate the large amounts of high-resolution data so researchers can study gene functions across species.

Peng joined Illinois in 2015 after completing his doctorate at the Toyota Technological Institute and spending a year as a postdoc at MIT. He also received a Sloan Research Fellowship in 2016 and a 2016-2017 NCSA Faculty Fellowship.