Champaign man gets 15 years on federal drug charges

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he sold crack and cocaine has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce sentenced Jerry Minnieweather, 38, who listed an address in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive, for possession and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in 2015.

Minnieweather has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on July 15, 2015.

On Jan. 17, Minnieweather pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver 28 or more grams of crack cocaine, and one count of possession of cocaine during June and July of 2015.

Bruce also ordered Minnieweather to serve eight years of supervised release following his federal prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller.

According to court documents, Minnieweather has two prior felony drug convictions in Champaign County, one in 1996 and one in 1997.

Champaign police and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation that led to Minnieweather's arrest.