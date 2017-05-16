Chicago man accused of beating, raping woman at Champaign motel

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jaime Gallegos, 21, of Chicago, arraigned Tuesday, May 16, 2017, on charges of on charges of criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint for alleged acts that occurred May 8 with a 21-year-old Chicago woman.

URBANA — A Chicago man accused of raping and beating a woman in a Champaign motel room last week is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Jaime Gallegos, 21, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint for alleged acts that occurred May 8 with a 21-year-old Chicago woman.

On May 9, the woman reported to Champaign police that she has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gallegos since last summer and that they drove to Champaign last week, where he had rented a room at a motel in the 200 block of West Anthony Drive.

The woman reported that she initially declined to go to the motel with him but said he coerced her by taking her cellphone and laptop and threatening to break her computer if she did not accompany him.

On the evening of May 8 and early on May 9, the report said, they argued over the other women's names that she found on his phone. The argument turned physical and she told police that Gallegos allegedly slapped her face, hit her in the mouth and ordered her to take off her clothes.

When she resisted his sexual advances, he allegedly forced himself on her, the report said.

Police obtained video from the motel that showed the woman running naked from the room early May 9 with Gallegos, also naked, grabbing her by the hair from behind and dragging her back inside the room. Police could see injuries to her head and bruises on her throat from allegedly being choked.

Champaign police arrested Gallegos on Monday.

A report said he admitted that he argued with her, struck her, choked her and even threatened her but denied that he tried to force her to have sex with him.

He also admitted that he left the woman in Champaign after the alleged attacks and returned to Chicago.

Judge Brett Olmstead ordered Gallegos to wear a GPS bracelet if he posts bond and to have no contact with the woman. He told Gallegos to be back in court July 11.

If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Gallegos could be sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison.