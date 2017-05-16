Crystal cleared: Makeover underway at Urbana's signature park

Audio: 05-15-17: Tom Kacich on Crystal Lake Park plans » more 05-15-17: Tom Kacich of the News-Gazette tells of exciting plans for Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.

URBANA — It will take multiple years and multiple millions of dollars, but the Urbana Park District is ready to take on a major makeover of its oldest and largest property, Crystal Lake Park.

And the focus will be on the unaptly named Crystal Lake, the 9-acre, man-made body of water fed not by a spring or freshwater stream but by about 160 acres of mostly urban north Urbana runoff.

The first phase of a three-phase project — primarily improving the water quality — is almost finished. Four thousand cubic yards of sediment, about 650 dump trucks' full, was taken out of the lake in three days in April. All of it was removed from a sediment basin that had been installed in the lake in 1985, intended to keep the urban runoff of gravel and other road particles on the lake.

In some parts of the basin, there was as much as 8 to 12 feet of sediment, said Caitlin Lill, a project manager for the park district who is overseeing the Crystal Lake work.

But in the parts of the lake outside of the basin, the sediment depth was only about 1 foot. Most of it is decaying leaves and goose droppings.

"There will always need to be a lot of maintenance on this lake since it isn't a natural system. There will always be human interference and management of it," Lill said. "Our hope is that every time there's a large management project like right now or in the 1980s that we'll be making improvements that will decrease the impact in the future."

Other parts of the water-quality work involve the installation of a water-level control structure under Broadway Avenue that will make it much easier for the park district to lower the level of the lake, and a plan to eliminate and replace a popular water fountain, also at the north end of the lake.

Researchers found that part of the reason for the high phosphorous levels in the lake — which led to blooms of green watermeal and duckweed — wasn't just the urban runoff but the water from the fountain.

"The fountain that people are so fond of is 'make-up water' that fills in the lake during dry periods. It comes from the Glasford aquifer and it's a well below the fountain that goes about 200 feet down," Lill said. "What we found is that shallow aquifers are high in phosphorous, so we're bringing our own phosphorous into the lake from our make-up water."

The plan now is to remove the fountain but continue to use the well water, trading the fountain for "a naturalized stream corridor with wetland pools so that the water would have to go through native plans and filter the nutrients out before it went into the lake. We think that also would improve the water quality."

'Goose deterrent'

Work on the second phase of the project — shoreline restoration — has already begun and will pick up next winter and spring.

"There are a lot of invasive species that are there now. Most of the shoreline is honeysuckle that is overgrown," Lill said. "People have described it as feeling claustrophobic.

"They don't feel safe in the park and you can't really see the lake a lot of the time. So we're going to be removing a lot of the invasive trees and shrubs and probably also decreasing the number of trees in general and making sure that all of the trees that are around the lake are quality, beneficial natives."

About 90 trees and some "shrub clusters" along the lake will be preserved, she said, but for the most part, the sight lines of the lake will be opened up.

"I'm confident we'll install oak trees and some additional shrubs, but what we're really trying to do is grade the shorelines, getting rid of all the eroded banks and installing native pants and grasses," she said. "It would basically be a prairie along the shore of the lake. That serves multiple purposes. One will be dealing with erosion so that the deep roots of native plants hold the soil in place."

Another will be the introduction of prairie grasses that the park's Canada geese don't like.

"The native plant buffer is supposed to be a goose deterrent. It was recommended by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources that suggested a 70-foot plant buffer because the geese don't like to walk through tall grass," Lill said. "We don't have 70 feet around the whole lake, but we think that maybe 15 to 20 feet would be a big help and would make a big difference."

The prairie grasses will be tall enough to discourage geese but not tall enough to interfere with the park's vistas, she said.

Bridge work on way

Phase three of the project — which is the most expensive — involves a lot of capital improvements to the lake area, everything from new trails and pedestrian bridges to added electrification and landscaping.

"We want to do some rock outcroppings that will get people down to the water to some lovely seating areas," Lill said. "We want to restore and widen the pedestrian bridges because right now, you couldn't get bicycle traffic on them safely.

"We want to add more infrastructure lighting and electricity, and upgrade the landscaping and the patios by the lake house," built in 1987 on the south shore of the lake.

The 2016 management plan for the lake estimated the entire cost of the project at about $5.4 million.

For now, said park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett, the agency will rely on its capital improvement budget to fund the project on a phased approach.

But it hopes to obtain grants. And the president of the park district's foundation, Steve Rugg, said the group hopes to attract additional funds for a variety of specific projects from private donations.

Fast facts

— The artificial lake was created when the West Branch of the Salt Fork River was dammed at what is now Broadway Avenue. An 1886 map shows the lake in existence even then. The lake makes up about 9 of Crystal Lake Park's 144 total acres.

— For decades, the lake and park around it were privately owned. The Urbana Park District bought the land in 1907 at the same time the park district was formed.

— In the first major dredging of Crystal Lake, in 1910, the sediment pulled out resulted in the creation of Cannonball Hill, for years a popular sledding hill along the lake.

— In a 1985 rehabilitation, the lake was deepened to an average of 10 feet.

— The lake is fed by an urban watershed that includes the Carle campus, the Champaign County Fairgrounds and residential neighborhoods. But it does not include any farmland.

— The park district has grant funding to build an 8- to 10-foot recreation path along Park Street and eventually hopes to build a similar path, although probably not as wide, along Broadway Avenue.