Go Figure: When UI graduation and Mother's Day collide

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Guido's bartender Alli Schleicher mixes a Vegas bomb at the business Monday in Champaign.

As big weekends for C-U's food-and-beverage industry go, it's tough to top one with UI commencement on Saturday and Mother's Day on Sunday.

Just how brisk was business this past weekend? Here's a by-the-numbers summary:

1,786

Pounds of cheese (and another 500 pounds of sausage) that PAPA DEL'S burned through during the 1,512-pizza three-day weekend.

45,755

Steps MAIZE co-owner Armando Sandoval logged on his Fitbit while opening and servicing a new location — in the former Cafe Luna and City of New Orleans spot at the old train station. "That is like 22.39 miles," he marveled Monday. "That's almost like walking to Rantoul."

198

Shakes — and adult "boozy shakes" — concocted by the busy bartenders at GUIDO'S, where fries (604 sides) were also big sellers.

200+

Pieces of garlic bread taken to tables at MANZELLA'S ITALIAN PATIO, as well as the number of oysters ordered by some of the 900-plus dinner guests at V. PICASSO.

110

How many 5-pound bags of potatoes you would have to buy at the grocery store to reach the weight served to DUBLIN O'NEIL'S guests.

1,200+

Chicken wings scarfed down by patrons of FIREHAUS in Campustown.

2,269

Pints of home-brewed local beer — or about 18 1/2 full kegs' worth — poured at the BLIND PIG's two locations.

1,103

Dessert items sold at CREAM & FLUTTER, with cupcakes (634 of them) leading the way.

1,000+

Signature snowstorms served up at JARLING'S CUSTARD CUP on what seemed like the first full sunny weekend in forever.