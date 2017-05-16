Monticello Road to be closed for bridge replacements
|
Beginning about June 1, a 4-mile segment of Monticello Road in southwest Champaign County will be closed to traffic for several months for bridge replacements.
Two bridges on the road will be replaced this summer from 2 miles west of Interstate 57 (at the Kaskaskia Ditch) to 5 miles west of I-57. There will be no marked detour, according to the Champaign County Highway Department.
The bridge replacements are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.