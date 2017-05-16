Monticello Road to be closed for bridge replacements

Beginning about June 1, a 4-mile segment of Monticello Road in southwest Champaign County will be closed to traffic for several months for bridge replacements.

Two bridges on the road will be replaced this summer from 2 miles west of Interstate 57 (at the Kaskaskia Ditch) to 5 miles west of I-57. There will be no marked detour, according to the Champaign County Highway Department.

The bridge replacements are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1.