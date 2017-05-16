Nobel laureate's talk at UI canceled after faculty backlash

Photo by: Provided James Watson

URBANA — Faculty objections have prompted the University of Illinois' Carl Woese Institute for Genomic Biology to drop plans for a talk next month by Nobel Laureate James Watson, who co-discovered the structure of DNA but has been castigated by fellow scientists for his discredited views on race and intelligence.

Watson had initially reached out to the UI institute to give a "narrowly focused scientific talk" about his cancer research in conjunction with a planned visit to a colleague's lab, institute Director Gene Robinson said Tuesday.

"We considered that carefully and decided to make plans to hold that lecture," Robinson said.

But when he announced the plans via email to colleagues at the institute, several professors raised objections — including on Twitter — and the lecture was canceled.

No date had been set for the lecture as "plans were just taking shape," he said.

Robinson said he wasn't surprised by the reaction.

"We tried to consider this very carefully in going forward, and different perspectives on the possibilities of him giving a science-based lecture," he said. "With respect to his past, the email that I sent out stated very clearly that we didn't condone any of his past comments, racist comments and sexist comments. And we noted that he had apologized and thought about all those very carefully.

"In hearing the faculty's concerns, we decided that the right thing to do was not to have the lecture," Robinson said.

The Chicago-born Watson, 89, is a molecular biologist and geneticist who in 1953 discovered the double-helix structure of the genetic material DNA along with Francis Crick and Rosalind Franklin. It was described by some as the most important scientific discovery of the 20th century, and Watson and Crick later shared the 1962 Nobel Prize in physiology. (Franklin died in 1958 and was therefore ineligible.)

But he has a history of racially insensitive comments — most notably during a book tour in 2007, when he told the Sunday Times of London that he was "inherently gloomy about the prospect of Africa" because "all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours — whereas all the testing says not really." He also said people who "have to deal with black employees find this not to be true."

The director of the National Institutes of Health, where Watson ran the Human Genome Project for years, called his comments "wrong from every point of view — not the least of which is that they are completely inconsistent with the body of research literature in this area," according to news reports.

Watson apologized, saying he didn't mean to characterize Africans as genetically inferior and that he was referring to geographically separated populations evolving differently. But he was suspended and later resigned from his post as longtime chancellor of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, though he retains ties to the lab.

'Why that's a bad idea'

UI Professor Kate Clancy, who studies biological anthropology, learned of the UI's plans for Watson's talk from a colleague and emailed Robinson immediately, asking "when and where to organize a protest."

She also began tweeting her opposition.

So James "not a racist in a conventional way" Watson invited himself to give a talk at @IGBIllinois. Here's why that's a bad idea. — Nasty Kate Clancy (@KateClancy) May 16, 2017

"So James 'not a racist in a conventional way' Watson invited himself to give a talk at @IGBIllinois. Here's why that's a bad idea," she tweeted, linking to two articles about Watson's controversial statements.

@IGBIllinois @laurahelmuth I am ashamed to be faculty at @Illinois_Alma if they support @IGBIllinois's upcoming talk, and plan to organize against it. — Nasty Kate Clancy (@KateClancy) May 16, 2017

"I am ashamed to be faculty at @Illinois_Alma if they support @IGBIllinois's upcoming talk, and plan to organize against it," she tweeted.

@KateClancy thank you for making your concerns known. IGB takes these matters very seriously, and in light we have cancelled the lecture. — Genomic Biology (@IGBIllinois) May 16, 2017

Within an hour, the institute tweeted a response: "Thank you for making your concerns known. IGB takes these matters very seriously, and in light we have cancelled the lecture."

Robinson also wrote to Clancy, saying the lecture had been dropped.

Clancy said Watson, who also sold his Nobel Prize medallion a few years ago, "didn't apologize for everything," such as failing to credit Franklin for her work on DNA. In other speeches and interviews, Watson has said that thin people are more ambitious than fat people, that women scientists make it "more fun for the men" but are "probably less effective," and that genetic screening and engineering could be used as a potential cure for "stupidity."

"This is a guy who has a lot to be apologetic for. He does not really deserve a pre-eminent public university like our's sponsoring him for any sort of talk," she said.

'Tough call either way'

Robinson said free speech is a concern, but "I really respect the perspectives of the faculty who raised the concern. It was a tough call either way."

In his initial email, Robinson had invited faculty members to share any concerns about the upcoming talk.

"Given Dr. Watson's monumental contributions to science, we plan to host his talk in June," he wrote. "However, as many of you may well be aware, Dr. Watson does bring with him a history of controversial comments concerning such topics as race and gender. If you have any reservations and would like to discuss them with me, please know that I am available and willing to engage.

"We support Dr. Watson for his discovery and work, and believe that his remorse and subsequent apology to those groups he spoke against are genuine, but the IGB's stance is unchanged — we do not condone discrimination of any form, and the respect that we give to each individual in our community is paramount."