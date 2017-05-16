Part 27: Scaring 'south of Green'-ers, basket-brawl at Illini Grove, Six-Pack pranks

With the University of Illinois celebrating birthday No. 150 this year, we caught up with hundreds of graduates who've gone on to greatness. Every Tuesday and one Sunday a month throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales. Today, in Part 27: Fun and games.

Future NASA astrophysicist GALA WIND and the t wo sisters she roomed with in the late-'90s were part of the "north of Green" science crowd.

Every other resident of Presby Hall that year identified as "south of Green."

Poor them.

"We had so much fun at the expense of all the communications, fashion and marketing majors," says Wind (BS '00, MS '02), now a research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. "The sisters were in LAS-Physics and I was in Engineering-Computer Science. The rest of the girls were scared of us.

"We had a door knocker on our door made out of old hard-drive platters, and our closet drawers had labels like 'high voltage,' 'lasers,' 'acid,' 'radiation,' 'biohazard' and all sorts of other delightful signs that one might decorate with."

It was a different campus back then. As high-tech as two of Wind's favorite hangouts were (Beckman Institute, Loomis Lab), she also logged countless hours in the "great computer-science dungeon," as she remembers it.

"Many months were spent away from the light of day and the bustle of campus in that turducken of a building," she says, "but in company of the best friends ever."

Among the other Campustown spots where alums partook in fun and games:

Basket-brawl at the Illini Grove

"There was a hoop there that was about 8-foot high," says Barack Obama Foundation VP MICHAEL STRAUTMANIS (BS '91, JD '94). "My buddies and I would play games there in which the only way you could score is on a dunk."

Fitting for a campus in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten, "we really beat each other up, and it is one of the best memories of my life," he says, quick to add that it runs a distant second behind campus memory No. 1: meeting his future wife on the dance floor at the Illini Union in February 1988.

Star gazing at the observatory

Years before he'd become a senior engineer for SpaceX, MARTIN McCORMICK (BS '10) would take friends to the spot near the Morrow plots, where they'd spend hours on end.

"Under the red lights, we could see our breath condense in that cold dome as we aimed the iron beast at Saturn and the Seven Sisters," he says. "In the late 1800s, that telescope was supposedly one of the very best refractors in the world, and while it was now an old relic entrusted to careless undergrads, that iron still exuded a sense of magical power.

"I always remember how we would stare for minutes at the moon and then, in looking away, realize that the intense brightness left us temporarily blinded in one eye."

Playing pranks at the Six-Pack

Now-Navy Pier COO BRIAN MURPHY (BA '89) met some of his closest friends in Weston, Hopkins, Scott and Taft halls — including the fella behind his most embarrassing freshman moment: "I was standing at our first-floor window in Weston Hall when a girl from my class walked by. My roommate yelled 'I love you!' and quickly ducked. I could do nothing but simply wave.

"Things were pretty awkward at class the next day."

Handball at the Armory

Before racquetball was a thing, some of the most dominant athletes on campus took on all comers in the basement of the Armory. Future award-winning author and Texas business consultant REX MILLER (BS '77) was one of those comers.

"Several of us would try to play handball against a group of regular seasoned citizens who ruled those courts," he says. "They knew how to take advantage of the warps in the corners of the floor and the exposed plumbing in the ceiling."