Prairie Rivers Network marking 50th anniversary on Sunday

MONTICELLO — On Sunday, the Prairie Rivers Network will celebrate its 50th anniversary as well as the people whose successful opposition to the Army Corps of Engineers' proposed Oakley Reservoir on the Sangamon River gave it its start.

The proposal was stopped by a group of local environmentalists, among them Bruce and Patricia Hannon of Champaign, who along with others collected 20,000 signatures in a petition drive to stop the dam that would have put hundreds of acres of Allerton Park underwater.

As a result, the Prairie Rivers Network formed. Its staff and members will celebrate from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the Allerton Music Barn, 588 Allerton Road, Monticello.

People may bring a picnics and water bottles. There is no admission cost. The scheduled activities:

— Noon, a nature walk with Environmental Almanac writer/photographer and Prairie Rivers Network board member Rob Kanter.

— A guided birding walk with local birder and network member David Thomas.

— The Traveling Science Center, offering information about types of habitats and species diversity. Aimed at kids and adults.

— 2 p.m. "The Water Project," an ensemble performance developed by local director and civic theater advocate Latrelle Bright. The piece examines our relationship with water.

— 2:30 p.m., sampling of locally produced honey and locally grown artisan grain breads, and an art and photography exhibit featuring local work.

— 3 p.m. "A River of Hope: Save a Place, Change Your Life," a multimedia reflection on 50 years of stewardship, including readings from network member Amy Hassinger's new novel, "After the Dam." Copies of her book will be available for purchase at the event.

People who plan to attend are asked to RSVP info@prairierivers.org.