Rietz: No charges expected in Centennial student's death

The Champaign County State's Attorney said the death of a Centennial High School student in March, from her understanding, is not a criminal case and is most likely medically related.

Julia Rietz made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on "A Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS.

Champaign police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Luke Miller, who died March 11 at a St. Louis hospital. There were reports that he was attacked by fellow students earlier in the week, but police have not confirmed that.

Rietz said while she has not been given any reports at this time, she said she has been involved in discussions with the Champaign Police Department.

Rietz said these investigations take time, and the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released its final reports. She said she does not expect to have any role in the case once those reports are finalized. Rietz added that she also does not believe that anyone is going to be arrested in this case.

Miller's parents have said that their son was bullied but stressed that he was not beaten to death.