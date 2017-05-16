Rietz: No charges expected in Centennial student's death
The Champaign County State's Attorney said the death of a Centennial High School student in March, from her understanding, is not a criminal case and is most likely medically related.
Julia Rietz made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on "A Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS.
Champaign police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Luke Miller, who died March 11 at a St. Louis hospital. There were reports that he was attacked by fellow students earlier in the week, but police have not confirmed that.
Rietz said while she has not been given any reports at this time, she said she has been involved in discussions with the Champaign Police Department.
- Hear from Julia Rietz.
Rietz said these investigations take time, and the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released its final reports. She said she does not expect to have any role in the case once those reports are finalized. Rietz added that she also does not believe that anyone is going to be arrested in this case.
Miller's parents have said that their son was bullied but stressed that he was not beaten to death.
Considering that someone with a criminal history, only received probation for trying to pimp out a minor.... nothing is really surprising from Julia... or from Judge Webber, as far as that goes.
It would be refreshing if Julia would do her job, instead of appearing on radio shows.
It's entirely possible that the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office is not moving at a fast enough pace for you. It's also possible that Champaign rumor mill moved way faster than the autopsy results have. Her comments may have been premature or she may know something the rest of us don't know. Either way, I suspect that many have already decided what happened and will not let facts distract them from your vision of what happened.
As many had started to realize and piece together, it seems that the bullying he receive, whatever it may have been, was not the cause of his death and the rumor mill quickly churned out a story of a young child being beaten to death. The conversation about bullying is sorely needed, but the community and media were quick to jump to false conclusions. The community, with little evidence and just speculation, put together the story about bullying causing a death. That doesn't, and shouldn't, take away from the tragedy. But nobody should jump to conclusions.
The reason the autopsy report is taking so long is because toxicology always takes the longest. In the meantime they have preliminary reports that give an idea of what happened. That's why they can say a likely cause just like his mother gave out quite some time ago.
His having passed from a medical event doesn't excuse the bullying he experienced in his short life. And it's really sad to see people use the death of a child and the bullying he experienced as an opportunity to bully others.
Comments
