So far, UI untouched by 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack

The "ransomware" cyberattack on companies and governments around the world has yet to victimize anyone at the University of Illinois, mostly because the UI bans outdated versions of the Windows operating system targeted by the virus.

The so-called "WannaCry" virus hit older versions of the software, such as Windows XP, particularly hard, and the UI suspended support for Windows XP in 2014.

"Anyone running Windows XP was blocked from connecting to our campus network. That forced many people to update their operating systems," said Brian Mertz, spokesman for Technology Services on campus.

"Not having those unsupported operating systems helped," he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Technology Services' security team had not found anything at the UI that had fallen victim to the ransomware, Mertz said.

The malware hit 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries, including banks, hospitals, factories and transport systems, freezing their computers, encrypting their files and demanding ransom through the online bitcoin payment system.

Thousands more infections were reported Monday in Asia, which had been closed for business when the malware first hit Friday. Many of those were at universities in China. Those cases were more contained, however.

Experts have warned that new versions of the virus could emerge and urged organizations to update older Windows software with a patch released by Microsoft to limit vulnerability to future attacks.

"We're continuing to monitor our network not only for the original version of the WannaCry malware, but also any future variants that may spring up," the UI's Mertz said.