Two teens detained after car chase from Rantoul to Ludlow

Photo by: Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette Three teens led police on a car chase from the intersection of U.S. 45 and U.S. 136 in Rantoul to a farm field on County Road 3500 N just east of Ludlow on Tuesday afternoon.

RANTOUL — Two youths are in the juvenile detention center and a third is in the custody of her parents after they led police from two departments in a chase across northern Champaign County.

According to Sgt. Justin Bouse of the Rantoul Police Department, an officer on routine patrol was running the license for a car traveling north on U.S. 45 approaching U.S. 136 at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday when he found out it had been reported stolen from Champaign.

The car had three teenagers in it, Bouse said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and followed the car, which speeded up and continued north on U.S. 45.

Shortly thereafter, the Rantoul officer ended his pursuit.

Minutes later, the car left the road and went into a ditch at U.S. 45 and County Road 3500 N, not far from Ludlow. Ludlow police then headed to the scene.

The car was damaged, and a 15-year-old girl from Champaign got out at that time. Police detained the girl before releasing her to her parents.

The remaining occupants, a 15-year-old boy from Champaign and a 15-year-old girl from Champaign, managed to get the car out of the ditch and headed east on County Road 3500 N. By this time, it had one blown tire.

The Ludlow officer informed Rantoul police and began to pursue the damaged car.

Shortly thereafter, a second tire blew on the car, which came to a stop.

The boy and girl got out and began to run away into a farm field, with Ludlow and Rantoul police in pursuit.

Police soon caught both of them and took them to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.