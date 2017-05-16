UI partners with United Arab Emirates school on engineering degrees

Other Related Content UI-UAE cooperative agreement (PDF)

URBANA — Expanding its global ties in the Middle East, the University of Illinois has signed a new program with an 8-year-old university in the United Arab Emirates that would allow students to get a bachelor's degree from that school and a master's from Illinois.

The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, a school founded in 2009 and styled after U.S. universities.

The agreement was initiated by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah's School of Engineering and the UI's highly selective Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. It will create a "three-plus-two" cooperative program, in which students can spend three years at the UAE school and two at the UI, earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in five years.

The five-year agreement was signed by UI Chancellor Robert Jones, College of Engineering Dean Andreas Cangellaris and Reitumetse Mabokela, vice provost for international affairs and global strategies, as well as officials from the UAE, an oil-rich nation of about 9.3 million people.

A maximum of five students will be admitted to the program each year, contingent on the number of qualified applicants and spaces available, according to the agreement. They must meet all of the UI civil engineering department's admissions requirements.

Students will pay the full cost of attendance at the UI. Tuition for engineering graduate students from other countries is more than $34,000 a year, plus an estimated $11,000 in fees, housing and other costs, according to the UI's website.

400 agreements abroad

The UI has more than 400 agreements with universities outside the United States for student exchanges, study abroad opportunities, cooperative faculty research arrangements and other partnerships, Mabokela said.

But there are only a few "three plus two" agreements, including with several universities in China.

"As with our other cooperative agreements, these provide an opportunity for students in other parts of the world, other countries, to study at the University of Illinois, and sometimes down the road they also provide opportunities for our own students," she said.

The UAE memorandum of understanding includes that possibility, she said.

Asked how the agreement fulfills the UI's land-grant mission, Mabokela said that the mission includes research, teaching and public service.

International agreements give professors and students a way to study or engage in research with colleagues around the world, she said.

"We are a land-grant university. We are also a global university," she said.

Mabokela said the income generated by the international students is "relatively modest," given the small number of students involved.

But she said it's a way to provide experiences for students and faculty in an area where the UI has few existing partnerships. The university does have a broader agreement with one other UAE school, Abu Dhabi University, but it's not a "three plus two" program, which are usually arranged by specific departments, she said.

UI and the Middle East

In the Middle East, "our engagement is modest relative to other areas," she said, with two in Israel, two in Jordan, and one each in Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. By comparison, there are 30 agreements with universities in China and 12 in India, she said.

The UAE school is small, with fewer than 1,000 students and about 78 faculty, according to ratings websites.

It was initially established in 2005 as a campus of George Mason University. But George Mason later discontinued its operations there, and the school was reconstituted om 2009 as the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, one of seven emirates that make up the UAE.

The university's president has since instituted major changes, increasing enrollment, developing new academic programs and hiring more faculty and staff, according to the school's website. It now has a School of Arts and Sciences, School of Engineering, School of Business, and School of Graduate Studies and Research.

Its 22 academic programs are accredited by the UAE government's Commission for Academic Accreditation, and the school is seeking accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, a regional body for accreditation of college and universities in the United States. Last August, two bachelor's-degree programs in the School of Engineering — computer engineering and electronics/communication — won accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

Mabokela said it's not unusual for universities outside the U.S. to be accredited in their home countries and not the United States.

New universities are cropping up around the world, typically staffed by professors who were educated in the West and want to create similar institutions back home, she said.

"There's an merging cadre of institutions that five, 10 years ago did not exist but have the potential to be fairly strong universities because they have faculty members that effectively we've trained," she said.

The UAE university has other international partners in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, including exchange and study abroad programs, according to a release. The school also takes in students from the U.S. and Europe each semester.