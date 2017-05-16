UPDATE: Former St. Thomas More student behind alleged threat that led to lockdown

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign police squad car sits along side Saber Drive near The High School of St. Thomas More on Tuesday May 16, 2017. A former student allegedly made a threat against the school on social media.

CHAMPAIGN — A threat of violence on social media from a student at the High School of St. Thomas More had school officials seeking police protection Tuesday morning.

The Catholic high school at 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C, was put on a soft lockdown Tuesday following the threat, which Champaign police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said was made late Monday night.

“Late (Monday) night, we received information that there had been a communication on a social media platform that led a person to be concerned that there could be gun violence at St. Thomas More (Tuesday),” Daniels said.

“As a result of that information, we contacted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s department because the person who was alleged to be considering doing this violence lives in Iroquois County.”

The student who made the alleged threat — Daniels declined to be specific about what he said — is 16 and had been attending the school until recently, Daniels said. The deputy chief was not certain of his enrollment status.

Iroquois County police went to the teen’s home early Tuesday to speak with him and his parents. Champaign police detectives followed up later Tuesday with the student and his parents and seized evidence from his cellphone.

“We’ll be examining the evidence extracted from the phone to determine if there will be any potential charges,” said Daniels, adding that the teen was left in the custody of his parents.

“The detectives that spoke to him and his parents believed leaving him at home was the appropriate course of action based on the answers to their questions and information received to date,” Daniels said.

Daniels declined to say who contacted police about the threat but said police and school officials took it seriously.

“It was a general statement of violence not necessarily directed at any specific people based on the preliminary information we have,” he said.

A Champaign police officer was sent to the parochial school Tuesday morning to provide extra security.

In an email to STM parents, Principal Jason Schreder said he believed the threat was averted but that the school would remain on a soft lockdown as a precaution Tuesday.

CHAMPAIGN - The principal for the High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C, reports that a soft lockdown was instituted Tuesday morning in response to a threat.

Jason Schreder shared this letter that was sent to school families:

Hello St. Thomas More Families,

Please be advised that our school received a threat that we believed could

have risen to a level of harm. The Champaign Police Department was notified

and we have been working with them and other agencies to take precautionary

steps to ensure the safety of our students.

We believe that the threat posed today has been averted and Police are

actively investigating and addressing any issue by the person(s) in

question. As a precautionary measure, STM is on a soft lockdown with a

Champaign Police School Resource Officer present at our school. We will

continue to work with the authorities to ensure a safe learning environment

for our students, teachers, and staff. If you have any questions you may

call the school office at 217-352-7210.

STM and the Diocese of Peoria have been in constant cooperation with the

Champaign Police and any specifics with the incident should be directed toward the Champaign Police Department.

Earlier, Champaign police said only that the threat was under investigation and declined to say what it was.

