Tuesday, May 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UPDATED: Westbound I-74 reopens after evening accident in Urbana
Tue, 05/16/2017 - 12:43am | The News-Gazette
Accident snarls traffic on I-74 in east Urbana
Photo by: Provided by Lara Darling
Authorities examine the scene of an accident involving multiple semis Monday evening that forced the closure of westbound Interstate 74 between the University Avenue and Cunningham Avenue exits. There are no details yet on any injuries. This is a developing story.

UPDATE, 12:40 a.m.:

State police say the vehicles have been cleared from the road and all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are now open. There is still no word on any injuries.

Original story, published 7:51 p.m.:

URBANA — Illinois State Police report that an accident involving multiple vehicles has shut down westbound Interstate 74 in east Urbana.

Sgt. Kerrick Leatherwood said the westbound lanes were blocked at milepost 185, between the University Avenue and Cunningham Avenue exits, when a crane that was being towed rolled over.

Leatherwood said westbound traffic is being diverted off I-74 at the University Avenue exit. He warned motorists to use caution when approaching the area.

There was no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

