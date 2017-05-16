Urbana man facing gun charges

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun in a house in that city has been criminally charged for doing so.

Jovonie Jackson, 28, who listed addresses in the 700 block of West California Avenue and in the 400 block of West Washington Street, Champaign, was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

An Urbana police report said that about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jackson carelessly fired a shot from a gun in the common area of the home in the 700 block of West California Avenue that he shares with another man.

There were no reports of injuries.

Judge Brett Olmstead Monday set bond for Jackson at $250,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the man who was present when the gun was fired. Olmstead told Jackson to be back in court July 11.

If convicted of the more serious charge that he fired the gun, Jackson faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.