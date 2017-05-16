To Your Health: Strawberries perfect for breakfast parfait

Photo by: Provided This breakfast parfait is easy, quick and healthy — and a great place to put some strawberries.

By BETH PERALTA

Seeing pints of strawberries is a welcome sight at farmers' markets! When they are in season, strawberries tend to be easier to find, taste sweeter and cost less than what we pay during the winter.

Eating strawberries fresh as a snack is a great way to enjoy this sweet fruit. They also work great in easy recipes, like our breakfast parfait.

Strawberries are high in vitamin C, boasting more than citrus fruits when comparing ounce to ounce. Strawberries are also high in folate, an important nutrient for your body's cell and tissue growth.

When selecting strawberries, look for berries that are bright red, firm and without bruises, soft spots or mold. Make sure that the green caps on top are attached. If the caps are removed, an enzyme called ascorbic acid oxidase is released, which destroys vitamin C.

You can store strawberries in the refrigerator for 1-3 days after purchase. Do not wash them until right before use.

Rinse strawberries using a colander under clean, cool running water. Trim off green tops before eating.

BREAKFAST PARFAIT

Servings: 6

2 cups canned or fresh fruit, diced (if canned, choose light syrup or juice pack)

2 bananas, peeled and sliced into discs

1 cup strawberries

1 1/2 cups plain or vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup granola

If using canned fruit, drain liquid from fruit.

In glasses or small dishes, layer diced fruit, sliced bananas and berries. Spread yogurt over layered fruit.

Sprinkle granola on top and serve immediately or store in refrigerator, covered.

This recipe is online at go.illinois.edu/breakfast_parfait.

Many other recipes are on our website, "Let's Eat for Health, Illinois! Easy Family-Friendly Recipes for Any Budget," at go.illinois.edu/inep_recipes.

Beth Peralta is a registered dietitian and media communications specialist for University of Illinois Extension and a spokesperson for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at 217-244-7405 or cavaller@illinois.edu.